The Oklahoma City Thunder have included an $8,206,349 team option for the 2025-26 season, which is in the third year of Vasilije Micic’s three-year, $23.5 million contract, per sources.

His deal carries a trade restriction. The 6-foot-5 rookie guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023. Micic, 29, is also projected to earn $7,460,317 in 2023-24 and $7,833,333 in 2024-25. His qualifying offer for 2026 is worth $10,257,936.

Micic was selected 52nd overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft. However, the guard has not yet made his NBA debut. In December 2020, his draft rights were acquired by the Thunder.

Of course, Micic is a two-time EuroLeague champ (2021, 2022), two-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP (2021, 2022), and two-time EuroLeague Finals Top Scorer (2021, 2022).

In 31 games with Anadolu Efes of the EuroLeague in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 16 points, a career-high 3.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and a career-best 31.3 minutes per game.

With Anadolu in the BSL this past season, the guard averaged 15.4 points, 2.0 boards, 4.5 assists, and 25.5 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 53.2% from the floor and 45.9% outside the arc.



Additionally, Micic averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game in 16 appearances of the 2021-22 season with Anadolu in the BSL. He went on to receive his second All-EuroLeague Second-Team selection. The Serbian guard became a two-time All-Europe Player of the Year (2021, 2022) as well.

Vasilije Micic might be fighting for a roster spot with the Thunder during training camp. OKC has three rookies on its roster. Micic is 10 years older than fellow rookie Cason Wallace. Chet Holmgren, the second overall pick from last year’s draft, will make his NBA debut after missing the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury.

