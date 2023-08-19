Main Page
Thunder re-sign guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract
The Oklahoma City Thunder have re-signed guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract. In June, Waters declined his $1.93 million player option for the 2023-24 season. His option is part of the two-year, $6.29 million rest-of-season contract he signed with OKC in February.
Waters, 26, went undrafted out of Oklahoma State University in 2020. The 6-foot-6 guard signed with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League (TBL) in March 2021. In 17 games, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold 16th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.
Thunder Signs Lindy Waters III to Two-Way Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/nY0HIcSFGT pic.twitter.com/6xbwumWVJI
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 18, 2023
Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Waters signed with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 16 appearances for the Blue.
In February 2022, the guard inked a two-way contract with the Thunder. Waters made one start in 25 appearances with OKC in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 18.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.3% beyond the arc.
Oklahoma City Thunder re-sign guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract after waiving guard TyTy Washington Jr.; Waters joins two-way signee Keyontae Johnson
In OKC’s 136-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 30, 2022, the guard recorded a career-high 25 points, four boards, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and drained seven 3-pointers as well.
Last season, Waters averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 13 minutes in 41 games off the bench with the Thunder. The Oklahoma State product also shot 39.3% from the floor and 35.8% from deep.
In the Thunder’s 132-101 loss against the Phoenix Suns on March 8, 2023, Waters logged a season-high 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench. He also shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers.
Lindy Waters III is back in Oklahoma City as expected. OKC had to waive TyTy Washington Jr to open up a spot to sign Lindy since you can only carry 21 guys on your roster right now. https://t.co/AOCVoic47o
— Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 18, 2023
With the Blue in the 2022-23 season, the guard averaged career highs of 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 34.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor and 37% from downtown.
Additionally, OKC renounced Waters’ free-agent exception rights this past July. The Thunder waived second-year guard TyTy Washington Jr. before adding the undrafted G League star.
After re-signing with the Thunder, the guard now joins fellow two-way signee Keyontae Johnson. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players NBA teams can sign increased from two to three.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Has Custom Shoes Stolen At Liberty-Aces Game
- Thunder re-sign guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract
- Trail Blazers sign G League guard Ashton Hagans to a one-year deal
- WATCH: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Loses to Dell in 3-Point Shooting Contest
- As ESPN is currently renegotiating US sport streaming, they consider NBA Finals a ‘must have’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Former Wizards star John Wall donates new basketball court at Roberts Park Community Center
-
Main Page 5 days ago
76ers’ James Harden made it clear that his relationship with Daryl Morey is ruined after his recent comments
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Warriors sign 7-foot center Jayce Johnson to an Exhibit 10 contract
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Jerry West Compares Nikola Jokic to LeBron James