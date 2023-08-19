The Oklahoma City Thunder have re-signed guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract. In June, Waters declined his $1.93 million player option for the 2023-24 season. His option is part of the two-year, $6.29 million rest-of-season contract he signed with OKC in February.

Waters, 26, went undrafted out of Oklahoma State University in 2020. The 6-foot-6 guard signed with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League (TBL) in March 2021. In 17 games, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Thunder Signs Lindy Waters III to Two-Way Contract 🔗 | https://t.co/nY0HIcSFGT pic.twitter.com/6xbwumWVJI — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 18, 2023



Ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, Waters signed with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 16 appearances for the Blue.

In February 2022, the guard inked a two-way contract with the Thunder. Waters made one start in 25 appearances with OKC in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 18.6 minutes per game while shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.3% beyond the arc.

Oklahoma City Thunder re-sign guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract after waiving guard TyTy Washington Jr.; Waters joins two-way signee Keyontae Johnson

In OKC’s 136-118 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 30, 2022, the guard recorded a career-high 25 points, four boards, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the field and drained seven 3-pointers as well.

Last season, Waters averaged 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 13 minutes in 41 games off the bench with the Thunder. The Oklahoma State product also shot 39.3% from the floor and 35.8% from deep.

In the Thunder’s 132-101 loss against the Phoenix Suns on March 8, 2023, Waters logged a season-high 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench. He also shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Lindy Waters III is back in Oklahoma City as expected. OKC had to waive TyTy Washington Jr to open up a spot to sign Lindy since you can only carry 21 guys on your roster right now. https://t.co/AOCVoic47o — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 18, 2023



With the Blue in the 2022-23 season, the guard averaged career highs of 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 34.1 minutes per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor and 37% from downtown.

Additionally, OKC renounced Waters’ free-agent exception rights this past July. The Thunder waived second-year guard TyTy Washington Jr. before adding the undrafted G League star.

After re-signing with the Thunder, the guard now joins fellow two-way signee Keyontae Johnson. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players NBA teams can sign increased from two to three.

