Thunder vs Spurs Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

Leading into tonight’s Western Conference matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center; free NBA picks are posted here. This is the fourth head-to-head contest for these teams this regular season. San Antonio is averaging 112.87 points per game. Keep scrolling for Thunder vs Spurs preview content.

Will Dejounte Murray and the Spurs give the Thunder their seventh consecutive loss? The guard is averaging 20.8 points and 9.4 assists per game. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. Read our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Get $1000 NBA Bonus at BetOnline $1000 NBA Welcome Bonus - BOL1000 Get Offer

Thunder vs Spurs Game Information

🏀 Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder | San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder | San Antonio Spurs 📊 Record: Thunder (20-48, 39-25-4 ATS) | Spurs (26-43, 34-34-1 ATS)

Thunder (20-48, 39-25-4 ATS) | Spurs (26-43, 34-34-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma & NBA League Pass

Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Oklahoma & NBA League Pass 🏟 Venue: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas 🎲 NBA Odds: Thunder +13.5 (-110) | Spurs -13.5 (-110)

Thunder vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Thunder vs Spurs betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Thunder vs Spurs Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Derrick Favors (out) | C Mike Muscala (out for the season) | PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (questionable) | SF Kenrich Williams (out) | PG Ty Jerome (out for the season) | Luguentz Dort (out for the season) | SF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out indefinitely) | PG Josh Giddey (out indefinitely)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

SF Doug McDermott (out) | SF Keita Bates-Diop (out) | SG Romeo Langford (out) | PF Devontae Cacok (doubtful)

Thunder vs Spurs Preview and News | NBA Picks

For Wednesday night’s intraconference rematch, head coach Mark Daigneault and the Thunder are planning to upset the Spurs on the road. However, Oklahoma City is on a six-game skid. The team is 2-8 in its last 10 contests. In the Thunder’s 134-116 home loss against the Hornets on Monday, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team in scoring with 32 points in 36 minutes of action.

Not to mention, forward Darius Bazley contributed 25 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes played. While Oklahoma City outrebounded Charlotte 49-37, the team committed 18 turnovers. Factoring in this defeat, the Thunder are 11-22 away, 9-26 at home and 22-11 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

DJ’s historic season continues 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Swtdwxo2c — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 16, 2022

Meanwhile, on Monday, in the Spurs’ 149-139 crushing defeat at home versus the Timberwolves, forward Keldon Johnson scored a team-high 34 points in 37 minutes spent on the court. Guard Dejounte Murray ended his outing with a double-double, amassing 30 points, 4.0 rebounds and 12 assists in 36 minutes played.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Spurs have a 80.6% probability of winning.

Also, the Spurs are 3-7 in their past 10 games played. Now, the team is 13-22 at home, 13-21 away and 16-19 ATS at home. After reviewing other head-to-head meetings, in the last three matchups, San Antonio is 2-1 versus Oklahoma City. On Feb. 16, the Spurs defeated them 114-106 at Paycom Center.

Thunder vs Spurs NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Oklahoma City is 2-4 ATS in its past six games played.

The Thunder are 0-6 SU in their previous six contests.

Plus, the total has gone over in 10 of the Thunder’s last 12 games.

On the other side, San Antonio is 2-6 ATS in the team’s past eight contests.

The total has gone under in five of the Spurs’ last six matchups versus the Thunder.

Lastly, the Spurs are 2-7 SU in their previous nine games.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Theo Maldon | SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | PF Darius Bazley | SF Tre Mann | C Olivier Sarr

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

PG Devin Vassell | SG Dejounte Murray | PF Josh Richardson | SF Keldon Johnson | C Jacob Poeltl

Thunder vs Spurs Prediction | Free NBA Picks

Moving on to other betting records, Oklahoma City is 1-1 as a favorite, 19-47 as an underdog and 14-19 over/under away. San Antonio is 14-10 as a favorite, 12-33 as an underdog and 18-14-3 over/under at home. The Thunder are 1-9 in their previous 10 matchups versus Western Conference opponents, and the Spurs are 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine games played on a Wednesday.

Equally important, the Spurs 6-14 in their past 20 matchups against Northwest Division teams. Having said that, Oklahoma City is one of the worst teams in the NBA. For that reason, pick the Spurs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 231.5. If you are new to NCAA and NBA betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA picks are on the main page.

All NBA betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.