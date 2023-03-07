The ESPN 100 is a highly-anticipated list that ranks the top 100 high school basketball players in the United States. Each year, college coaches, NBA scouts, and basketball fans eagerly await the release of the list to get a glimpse of the future stars of the game. The 2023 class is no exception, and here are five players to watch in the ESPN 100 basketball recruiting class of 2023.

5. Kentucky Recruiting Class of 2023

This one is cheating a little bit, but the Kentucky college basketball class of 2023 is absolutely loaded. John Calipari, the head coach of the University of Kentucky, will be a very happy man with the class of 2023.

In fact, he has managed to recruit four of the top 11 players in the ESPN 100. The class includes small forward, Justin Edwards, the number-one overall ranked player in the ESPN 100. It also includes the second-ranked DJ Wagner, who is the top point guard in the class.

Furthermore, Aaron Bradshaw, the number-four ranked recruit in the ESPN 100, will also be heading to Lexington. He is the number-one center in the country in 2023. Robert Dillingham, ranked 11th in the ESPN 100 rounds out the big four for Calipari’s 2023 class. This talented group of players has the potential to lead Kentucky to NCAA tournament success immediately.

4. Bronny James (Undecided) – ESPN 100 Rank: 28

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend, LeBron James, is ranked 28th in the ESPN 100. However, LeBron thinks he’s already better than some of the players in the league.

The 6-foot-3 point guard has yet to commit to a college, but it is believed that Ohio State is the front-runner for his commitment. With a high passing IQ and excellent defense, Bronny has the potential to live up to the hype that comes with being LeBron’s son. However, he may need to work on his shooting to reach his full potential.

3. AJ Johnson (Texas) – ESPN 100 Rank: 39

AJ Johnson is ranked 39th in the ESPN 100, but he is considered a five-star recruit by other recruiting websites.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound point guard has a huge ceiling and is explosive with his speed. He likes to get to the rim and is a good shooter who still has room for improvement. On defense, he is excellent, making him a valuable addition to the University of Texas basketball program.

To say his best basketball is ahead of him is scary. This is what they look like! AJ Johnson 6’7 with real life wiggle to go along with a handle & jumper. Runs the floor like a gazelle. High flyer! @aj_johnson04 @SocalAcad @Ballislife pic.twitter.com/rq8FEWl4xt — Julius V. (@JuliusVElite0) March 2, 2023

He could make an immediate impact in 2023 and has lottery pick upside.

2. Matas Buzelis (G-League Ignite) – ESPN 100 Rank: 9

Matas Buzelis, ranked number nine in the ESPN 100, is headed straight to the G-League Ignite right out of high school.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Lithuania power forward is already projected as one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. He will likely play as a big wing, and he has drawn comparisons to Gordon Hayward.

Fresh off winning MVP at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global camp, Matas Buzelis is our early projected No. 1 pick in 2024. The 6'10 Lithuanian guard brings coveted versatility with feel for the game, shot-making and defensive instincts. More: https://t.co/Cw5AcgxiKy pic.twitter.com/jyL5umO5c1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 22, 2023

With his good handles and vision, smooth 3-point jumper, and ability around the basket, Buzelis will be an exciting player to watch as his career develops.

1. Cody Williams (Colorado) – ESPN 100 Rank: 6

BasketballInsider’s number one player to watch in the ESPN 100 in 2023 is Cody Williams. Williams may only be ranked sixth in the ESPN 100, but he is considered the number one prospect by On3.

Williams’ brother, Jalen, was selected 12th in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and his brother is looking to follow in his footsteps.

The 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward has great length and instincts, making him a versatile defender who can guard one through four. He has a lot of offensive tools and can still improve as he fills out his frame.

CU commit Cody Williams is now ranked #6 in the country by ESPN Good chance at being Top 3 or even #1 overall soon 🤫 pic.twitter.com/D7z37qvYeJ — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 20, 2023

Williams projects as a one-and-done player with top-five NBA Draft potential, making him a player to watch during his time at the University of Colorado.

The ESPN 100 basketball recruiting class of 2023 promises to be an exciting one. These five players, along with many others on the list, have the potential to make a big impact at the college and professional levels. Whether they end up as one-and-done players or develop into long-term stars, basketball fans will want to keep an eye on these players as they begin their careers.