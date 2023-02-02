Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is now the second-youngest player (24 years, 135 days old) in NBA history to reach 8,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 3,000 assists, falling just short of LeBron James (24 years, 67 days old) for the all-time record.

The two-time All-Star accomplished this feat in only 326 career games, the second-fastest in league history behind Oscar Robertson (291 games). Young also needs 17 assists to pass Blake Griffin (3,017) for 222nd on the all-time list. Jimmy Butler ranks 221st with 3,019 dimes.

With his 11th assist tonight, Trae Young has 3,000 in his career … At 24y/135d, he is the second-youngest player in NBA history (LeBron James, 24y/67d) to have over 8,000 pts, 3,000 assts and 1,000 rebs, and in 326 gms, is the second-fastest (Oscar Robertson, 291 gms) to do so. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) February 2, 2023

In Atlanta’s 132-100 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Trae Young logged his 25th double-double of the season. Young recorded 20 points, one board, 12 assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Of course, the Hawks never trailed. They outscored Phoenix 40-24 in the second quarter. Ten 3s were made in the first half alone. Dejounte Murray led Atlanta in scoring with 21 points in 30 minutes played. The six-year veteran registered a career-best 98 3-pointers for the season after last night’s win.

“When you’re getting downhill, moving the ball, sharing the ball, things like that can happen,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought tonight we did a good job moving the ball and getting it to the open man.”

Furthermore, the Hawks finished Wednesday night’s interconference matchup with a season-high 32 assists. Atlanta is 16-7 when logging 25 or more dimes. With Trae Young healthy, the team will remain a playoff contender.

Dejounte Murray's great reaction when he heard Trae Young got his 3,000th career assist. Trae finished with 20 PTS & 12 AST in 27 MINS during the Hawks 32-point win vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/EfleJApPw1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2023

Through 46 starts this season, Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 boards, and 9.9 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.2% outside the arc.

On Nov. 25, in Atlanta’s 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets, Young scored a season-best 44 points in 38 minutes played. He also shot 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the floor and drained four 3s.