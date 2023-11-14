Trae Young, Wife Shelby Miller Welcome New Baby Girl

On Monday, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and his wife Shelby Miller welcomed a new addition to their family. Young, 25, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his son Tydus Reign kissing his new baby sister Teal Dove.

“Mama brought you into this world,” Young wrote. “Now Tydus & Dada are gonna protect you in this world.”

Young understands that being a parent is a great responsibility, and he looks forward to teaching his son about being an older brother. The 6-foot-1 guard has two younger sisters of his own.

"Now that I'm having a daughter, it's going to be crazy," he told Dhani Joseph of the New York Post. "I remember my little sister, so now I'm going about to teach Tydus how to be a big brother, a protector. So, it's going to be a cool process."

Young and Miller first got engaged in 2021 and had Tydus in June 2022. The couple officially tied the knot in the Bahamas this past July. It was “the happiest moment of his life,” he told People.

Young first met his future wife during his early playing days in 2017 at the University of Oklahoma. Miller studied communication and media at the school. The couple first made their relationship public in October 2017.

On her Instagram, Miller posted a photo of herself in a cheerleading uniform next to Young, writing, “I guess you could say I’m a pretty big fan.” As of November 2023, she has over 52,000 Instagram followers.

In a 2021 interview with the New York Post, Young revealed that he was nervous about proposing. “I knew what she would say, obviously, but it was a nervous moment,” the two-time All-Star explained.

Young also added that Miller had been doing the majority of the wedding planning. “She will ask me little details here and there about what I like, but I’m kind of letting her do her thing,” he said.





Furthermore, Trae Young first broke the news about Tydus having a baby sister on his “Front the Point” podcast in July. “I wanted to announce that my son Tydus is going to be a big brother to a little girl. I’m having a daughter here in the next year,” he said.

“Ain’t nothing like being a dad. I’m just praying Shelby stays healthy throughout this whole process as well as the baby and that everything goes well. That’s the biggest blessing. Nothing like it and now having a daughter.”

Miller is oftentimes spotted sitting courtside at State Farm Arena during Hawks games to support her husband. In October 2022, she posted a photo of herself holding baby Tydus, who sported Young’s No. 11 jersey.