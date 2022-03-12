Trail Blazers vs Wizards Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Saturday at 10. Washington is going to be coming into this one at 29-35 with the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Portland is going to be coming in as the 11th seed in the Western Conference as they are 25-40 and have lost six games in a row. Both of these teams realize that they need to start winning some games down the stretch if they want to sneak into that and be a play-in game.

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Odds

The Trail Blazers and Wizards will meet at the Moda Center on Saturday. Both teams have not been playing great basketball as of late and need to start playing better to sneak into the playoffs.

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Trail Blazers Injuries

All players are OUT

Anfernee Simons

Justise Winslow

Eric Bledsoe

Damian Lillard

Joe Ingles

Jusuf Nurkic

Didi Louzada

Nassir Little

Wizards Injuries

Bradley Beal (wrist) out

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Preview

Portland Looking For Any Win

The Portland Trail Blazers have certainly not played the type of basketball that they were hoping for down the stretch as they have currently lost all of their last six games. Anytime you’re on a six-game losing streak, it’s time to start getting worried about if you’re going to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Trail Blazers, not only are they on a six-game losing streak, but they haven’t necessarily been able to compete with any team that they have lost against in that six-game span. In the Trail Blazer’s most recent game against the Utah Jazz, they lost 123-85 and only had three players in double figures.

Portland is going to be coming into this one with the 26th rated net rating, the 24th rated offensive rating, and the 29th rated defensive rating.

Washington Trying To Sneak Into Playoffs

The Washington Wizards have had an interesting year, to say the least. With the trade deadline and moving most of their players and Bradley Beal being out for the remainder of the season, it certainly isn’t the season that the Wizards were hoping to have.

Although the Wizards have had to go through a few troubles this season, they’re still only a game-and-a-half back from getting into the playoffs.

Washington is 4-6 in their last 10 games and needs to start winning more if they do want to get into that playoff spot.

In the Washington Wizards’ most recent game, they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, 115-109. In that game, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 19 points.

Washington is going to be coming into this one with the 23rd rated net rating, the 19th rated offensive rating, and the 24th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends —Trail Blazers vs Wizards

Blazers Trends

30 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

25-39-1 ATS this season.

Wizards Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 29 have gone UNDER this season.

26-36-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Trail Blazers vs Wizards

For this one, I’m going to go with the Portland Trail Blazers to win outright. When looking at their rosters on paper, the Washington Wizards are certainly a better team, and although the Portland Trail Blazers have not been playing great basketball as of late, this team does have to get a win sooner than later.

Washington is also on a West Coast road trip, and they will be coming off a back-to-back as they’re taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

