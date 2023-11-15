Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is the first NBA player to record at least 25 points, 15 assists, and zero turnovers in consecutive games since individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. The 2023 All-Star set the mark in an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup.

In Indiana’s 132-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, Haliburton posted 33 points, seven rebounds, 15 assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes as a starter. Philly’s eight-game win streak was also snapped. The Pacers improved to 2-0 in East Group A play.

Haliburton finished 11-of-18 (61.1%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-12 (58.3%) outside the arc. The 6-foot-5 guard has logged 32 assists and no turnovers in back-to-back games against Philadelphia.

“We know there was higher stakes in this game with it being the in-season tournament,” Haliburton said. “I’ve never played in a playoff game, so this is my first chance to compete for a championship and I took it very seriously. … And I never beat Philly before, so this was an exciting win for me.”

Furthermore, Joel Embiid scored 39 points and De’Anthony Melton ended his night with 30. Tyrese Maxey was held to 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting after scoring a career-high 50 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

“We had to be up to the mental challenge of playing in difficult situations against a team with two great players and a lot of hard playing guys and our guys got the job done,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said.

The Pacers held Philadelphia to only five offensive rebounds in Tuesday’s victory. Note that Indiana allowed 23 offensive rebounds to the Sixers on Sunday. Indiana outscored the 76ers 37-32 in the final frame. Plus, the Pacers held Philly to 6-of-22 (27.3%) shooting from deep.

“We made some adjustments, but the big adjustment was the disposition and the persistence and the understanding that this was an enormous part of the game,” Carlisle said.

“We did rebounding drills in practice [Monday] and its every NBA coach’s nightmare because you worry about someone getting hurt. But we established that this was a necessary thing.”

Through 10 starts of the 2023-24 season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 24.7 points, 12.5 assists, and 33.7 minutes per game.

The Iowa State product is also shooting career bests of 52.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown. His 93.2% free throw percentage is a career high as well.

