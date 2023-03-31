The offseason is college basketball is an important time for every team across the nation. No matter how big or small a program is, they want to get the best talent possible. UNC Men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis has been doing some recruiting as the Tar Heels have five open scholarships for next season. Davis is trying to land a top prospect in the transfer portal, Dalton Knecht.

Not everyone’s path is the same and that’s been true for Dalton Knecht throughout his college basketball career. His first two seasons were played at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado. Knecht then transferred to Northern Colorado to play in the Big Sky Conference and played the last two seasons there.

He had a breakout senior season this year and has one year of reliability left. The six-foot-six guard has heard from some of the top programs in the country including UNC. Knecht has a huge decision ahead of him on where he wants to play his final seasons of college basketball.

Hubert Davis and UNC basketball are trying to land top transfer portal prospect, Dalton Knecht

Knecht had a breakout senior season for the Bears and that’s why he’s getting interest from some of the top programs across the nation. He’s heard from UNC, Oregon, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, LSU, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona State, Ole Miss, and Illinois.

In 32 games played and started for Northern Colorado this season he averaged (20.2) points, (7.2) rebounds and (1.8) assists per game. A big reason he’s getting looked at by some of the biggest programs across the country is because of his elite outside shooting. Knecht has a career three-point percentage of (.373) and that kind of shooting from deep is a premium in college basketball.

He made 125 three’s over the last two seasons and that’s a big reason why he’s hearing from Hubert Davis. His scoring ability and outside shooting can fill the voids that UNC is currently missing at the moment. One of their biggest losses to the transfer portal was Caleb Love.