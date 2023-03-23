College Basketball
UNC Star Armando Bacot Stays for Final Year with Tar Heels Thanks to Lucrative NIL Deals
In the wake of a disappointing season for the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels, who failed to make the NCAA tournament after reaching the finals last year, a glimmer of hope emerges with the return of star player Armando Bacot. The 6’10” forward from Richmond, Virginia, ranked 21st in the 2019 ESPN 100, is gearing up for his fifth and final season with the Tar Heels. Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals may have played a significant role in his decision, reflecting the evolving landscape of college basketball.
Bacot’s NIL deals a factor in his return?
Tar Heel fans, rejoice. Armando Bacot is coming back to UNC for one more year. It is believed that NIL has played a huge part in keeping the big man in college basketball for another year, where he will use his COVID year, which allows players to have an extra year of eligibility.
🚨 ARMANDO BACOT IS BACK!
The UNC big man announced he is returning to Chapel Hill for one final season 👏 pic.twitter.com/1hjYFIP3NQ
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2023
Bacot’s social media presence, boasting around 250,000 followers across all platforms, has helped secure several lucrative NIL deals during his time at Chapel Hill. According to On3, he could potentially earn around $230,000 in the next 12 months.
Among his partnerships over the years are Crocs, Dunkin’ Donuts, Fanatics, Bad Boy Mowers, and Cameo. Deals like these may be incentivizing athletes like Bacot to stay in college, where earnings could surpass those in the pro ranks.
Relief for Heels fans
The all-time leading rebounder for the UNC program, Bacot has one more year of eligibility left. His return brings a sigh of relief for Tar Heel fans after the team’s failure to make the NCAA tournament this year.
Bacot’s determination was evident when he returned from an ankle injury sustained during the 2021 Final Four win against Duke, only to struggle in the championship game. Undeterred, he’ll be back next year to chase the title once more.
Despite recent departures, including Puff Johnson, Tyler Nickel, and Justin McKoy entering the transfer portal, Bacot’s return provides solace to Tar Heel fans. Over his career at UNC, Bacot has consistently improved his game, averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. In 2022, he averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, becoming an increasingly important part of the team.
His skill and determination have earned him numerous accolades, such as NCAA All-Tourney, NCAA All-Region, 3x All-ACC, and 2x All-ACC Tourney.
In an ever-changing landscape, Armando Bacot’s return to the Tar Heels, potentially influenced by lucrative NIL deals, heralds a new era in college basketball. As he embarks on his final season in Chapel Hill, fans can expect more thrilling performances from this outstanding athlete. And with the financial incentives of NIL deals, it seems the sky’s the limit for Bacot and future college stars.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sports Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Hornets center Nick Richards agrees to three-year, $15 million extension
- UNC Star Armando Bacot Stays for Final Year with Tar Heels Thanks to Lucrative NIL Deals
- Domantas Sabonis Joins Nikola Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain for Impressive NBA Feat
- Arizona Basketball Coach Tommy Lloyd’s Contract and Buyout Details Amid Calls for Firing After March Madness Loss
- Pelicans star Zion Williamson finally recieves clearance to resume basketball activities
-
Main Page 5 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Michigan to Miss First NCAA Tournament Since 2015 – What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout if Wolverines Fire Him?