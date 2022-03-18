USC vs Miami – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the USC Trojans at 3:10 EST on Friday. This game will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena as USC will be coming in as a number seven seed and Miami will be coming in as a number 10 seed. USC finished 26-7 on the season, while the University of Miami finished 23-10.

Miami vs USC – Game Information

🏀 Teams: USC vs Miami

📊 Record: USC(26-7), Miami(23-10)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:10 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TruTV

🏟 Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

🎲 Odds: USC(-1.5), Miami(+1.5)

Miami vs USC Odds

The Miami Hurricanes and the USC Trojans are set to meet on Friday. This is going to be one of the more interesting games on Friday. Most 7-10 games are always some of the best in the entire tournament.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



Miami vs USC Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

RELATED: March Madness Betting Sites

Miami vs USC Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Miami Trying To Hit Their Stride

The Miami Hurricanes have been one of the more interesting teams in the country for most of the year. They’re one of those teams that can come out and play elite basketball, and other nights, they just don’t show the talent that they have on their roster. Nonetheless, Miami is in the March Madness Tournament now and they are hoping that things can click for them at the right moment.

Miami is going to be coming into this one after losing against the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC tournament, 80-76. They were able to get big production from Kameron McGusty as he finished with 24 points in the loss.

USC, Similar To Miami

The USC Trojans are another team that has kind of just been a weird team throughout the entire year. Similar to the University of Miami, this team has nights where they look like one of the better teams in the country, and then other nights where they look like an average team.

They’re going to be coming into this one playing below-average basketball as of late as they have lost three of their last four. USC lost to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament, 69-59. Boogie Ellis was able to lead the way for the Trojans as he finished with 27 points in the loss.

March Madness Betting Trends — Miami vs USC

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

USC Trends

14 games have gone OVER and 19 have gone UNDER this season.

15-18 ATS this season.

Miami Trends

20 games have gone OVER and 13 have gone UNDER this season.

18-15 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Miami vs USC

For this game, I think I’m going to go with the University of Miami to win outright. I think that when they’re on top of their game, they can almost beat anybody in the country. The University of Southern California is an incredible program out west, but I think Miami just has a little more than them when they’re playing their best basketball.

I expect Miami to come out in this one and take care of business, although it is going to be an extremely close game.

Get free March Madness bets for the USC vs Miami game at BetOnline below.