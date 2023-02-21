Home » news » Utah Jazz Are Signing Both Frank Jackson And Kris Dunn To 10 Day Contracts

Utah Jazz Are Signing Both Frank Jackson And Kris Dunn To 10-Day Contracts

After hosting the 2023 NBA all-star weekend, the Utah Jazz have their eyes set on making a run at the playoffs. With a 29-31 record they are eleventh in the Western Conference and are only two games out of sixth place. Utah currently have the 21st hardest schedule remaining of 30 teams left. With playoff hopes in mind the Jazz are signing veteran guards Fran Jackson and Kris Dunn to 10-day contracts. 

The Jazz traded away Mike Conley and Malik Beasley at the trade deadline and Utah lost some of their depth at guard. Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are now going to be the two featured guards for the Jazz with Jackson and Dunn getting a chance to prove why the deserve to be on the roster for the remainder of the season.

For players like themselves who wait for the chance to be called up to the NBA, the 10-day contract is a tryout for their future. A few strong performances could be the difference in playing in the G League or in the NBA next season. At the moment, NBA betting sites have the Jazz at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Two G Leaguers are getting a chance with the Utah Jazz on 10-day contracts

Frank Jackson was the first pick of the second-round in he 2017 NBA draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury and played for the Detroit Pistons last season. The 24 year old averaged (10.2) points, (1.6) rebounds, and (1.0) assists per game.

He’s a former Utah high school basketball players and signed non-guaranteed contracts with the Suns and Jazz last offseason. However, Jackson did not make the regular season roster for Utah and has been playing for their G League affiliate all season long. His strong play this season earned him a spot in the G League’s Next-Up games during all-star weekend and did enough to get the attention of Utah’s front-office.

Utah also announced that they are signing former lottery pick Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract as well. He was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2016, but hasn’t got a chance to play in the league this season until now.

Since 2016 he’s appeared in 245 career games in the NBA for Minnesota, Chicago, Portland, and Atlanta. In 20 games played with the Wizards G League affiliate this season he’s averaging (16.2) points, (5.4) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (2.6) steals per game. He’s also shooting an efficient(.412) from deep this season in the G League.

Even after signing the two guards from he G League, the Jazz still have an open roster spot that needs to be filled. Expect that to happen sooner than later.

