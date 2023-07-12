Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft after playing four seasons of professional basketball in Europe, including one with the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A.

Although the 7-foot-3 center is now playing for the most-talented basketball league in the world, Wembanyama thinks there’s more physicality across the pond. Of course, he believes NBA players are faster and more skilled.

“First of all, the court is more open [here]. It’s going fast, but it’s less physical,” Wembanyama said after San Antonio’s 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League. “I get fouled a lot, but not as much. Nothing to compare.”

Victor Wembanyama says the NBA is “less physical” than European basketball. Agree? pic.twitter.com/5syDdV5LKU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 12, 2023



“Here, players are just flying. Out there, it’s more on the ground, pushing on the ground, big box-outs,” Victor Wembanyama added. “Here, it’s great athletes, the best in the world. Way more talent. But I like this better, though.”

On Tuesday, Wembanyama’s NBA Rookie of the Year odds for the 2023-24 season dropped 11% after two Summer League appearances with the Spurs. According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Wembanyama (-140) still remains the betting favorite to win the award.

BetOnline shows Scoot Henderson (+250) with second-best odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Chet Holmgren (+325) holds third-shortest odds, followed by Brandon Miller (+1000), Amen Thompson (+2500), and Cam Whitmore (+2800).

Victor Wembanyama made his Summer League debut in San Antonio’s 98-77 win over the Charlotte Hornets last Friday. The two-time LNB All-Star scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting and missed each of his first five 3-point attempts, in addition to committing three turnovers.

Victor Wembanyama’s stats in his fist 4 games playing with NBA rules: 27.3 PTS

8.8 REB

4.3 BLK

1.8 AST

0.8 STL

46.5 FG%

43.0 3P% ( 7.0 3PA!! )

75.0 FT% ( 11.0 FTA ) **G-League & Summer League games combined pic.twitter.com/w7WWQsBXX1 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) July 11, 2023



Moreover, in San Antonio’s 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, the first overall pick finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field. The 2022 Pro A champ drained a clutch 3-pointer to bring the Spurs within a point with under two minutes to play.

Victor Wembanyama is striving to stay healthy with San Antonio for his rookie season. Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, missed all of last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during a Pro-Am game in Seattle last summer.

