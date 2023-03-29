March Madness
Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Kenny Brooks has been making waves in the world of college basketball. In his sixth season at the helm, the Virginia native has led the Hokies to their first-ever ACC Tournament title and now their first-ever Final Four appearance. As they chase a national championship, it’s time to delve into Brooks’ contract, salary, buyout, net worth, and March Madness incentives.
Kenny Brooks Contract and Salary
Brooks, who signed a contract extension in November 2020, is set to remain with the Hokies women’s college basketball program through the 2025/26 season. According to USA Today, his salary for the 2021/22 season was $625,000.
But that figure doesn’t tell the whole story. With performance-based bonuses including for the NCAA tournament, this season has been extremely lucrative for Kenny Brooks.
March Madness Incentives
Brooks has been earning incentives throughout the Hokies’ March Madness campaign, adding to his already substantial salary. His NCAA Tournament bonuses so far include the following:
- NCAA Women’s Final Four appearance: $25,000
- NCAA Women’s Sweet 16 appearance: $5,000
- NCAA Tournament Appearance: $20,000
Brooks’ ACC Tournament bonus earnings are just as impressive. They include:
- ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament title: $10,000
- ACC Tournament final appearance: $10,000
Brooks also earned an additional $10,000 for his team’s performance in the early rounds of the ACC tournament. In total, Brooks has earned $50,000 in March Madness bonuses and a staggering $80,000 in total bonuses this season so far. That will grow even further with a couple more wins in this March Madness tournament.
Kenny Brooks Buyout
If a larger school wants to lure Brooks away from Virginia Tech, they’ll have to contend with his $2.5 million buyout. Essentially, this means that any school looking to hire Brooks would have to pay Virginia Tech a hefty sum to release him from his contract.
That’s a reasonably hefty buyout in the world of women’s college basketball, but it is in place to ensure Virginia Tech are justifiably rewarded should they lose their head coach. However, it might not be enough of a deterrent should bigger schools come sniffing around.
Kenny Brooks Net Worth
Brooks’ estimated net worth sits at a comfortable $2.5 million. With a successful coaching career spanning over two decades, including 14 years at James Madison University, Brooks has accumulated his wealth through salary, bonuses, and endorsement deals.
As the Hokies continue their quest for a national championship, the spotlight on Kenny Brooks will only grow brighter. With a talented team and a driven coach at the helm, there’s no telling just how far Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball program can go.
Can they make history and bring home a national title? Only time will tell.
