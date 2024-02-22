The relationship between Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and forward Jonathan Kuminga “remains strong,” according to sources close to the situation.

“It definitely took Steve a long time to get on the boat, but it seems like he’s on the boat,” an anonymous source close to the team told ESPN in a recent interview. “Things are good now.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Warriors hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and other teams.

“JK has just really figured it out.” Steve Kerr lauds Jonathan Kuminga’s growth after his eighth consecutive game with 20+ points pic.twitter.com/ZgaoHf1ZfD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 3, 2024



The unnamed source also questioned how Kerr plans to balance playing time while giving Gary Payton II, who suffered a left hamstring injury in early January, and Chris Paul minutes.

“Is Kerr going to prioritize playing veterans over guys like Kuminga?” the source asked. “When Steve does that, no one ends up happy.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could reduce Jonathan Kuminga’s minutes in the future

Another unnamed source was asked whether Kerr should reduce Kuminga’s minutes.

“Steve has never been hesitant to play anyone,” the team source said. “It’s more about being ready to play the way that we play, which is unique. Steve’s job is to win games. If guys are ready and in a position to help us win, he’ll play them.”

Through 52 games (26 starts) this season, Kuminga is averaging career highs of 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 25.6 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 53.4% from the field and 72.6% at the foul line.

His player efficiency rating (16.5), true shooting percentage (60.4%), and usage percentage (23.6%) are all career highs as well. The Warriors are 4-0 in their last 10 games when the 6-foot-8 wing scores at least 20 points.

this was jonathan kuminga last shot in the game in the 4th quarter before steve kerr decided to bench him pic.twitter.com/MGi62m4QvB — Curry Flurry 😈 (@babyfacedubs) January 14, 2024



In Golden State’s 134-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 25, he recorded a career-high 31 points, three rebounds and assists, and two steals in less than 31 minutes off the bench.

Moreover, the Warriors’ 2021 first-rounder tallied 24 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in 29 minutes as a reserve against Oklahoma City on Dec. 8.

Compared to his first 20 appearances this season, Kuminga has exceeded expectations playing either as a starter or in the second unit. If Kerr demotes him to a lesser role, he would still likely thrive.

Golden State is 8-2 in its last 10 games and is set to host the Los Angeles Lakers coming out of the All-Star break.