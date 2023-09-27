Warriors sign veteran forward Rudy Gay to a one-year deal

The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent forward Rudy Gay to a one-year contract, per sources. Gay, 37, was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in July after initially being traded by the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.

Gay will compete for the Warriors’ open roster spot in training camp.

Other teams that were interested in adding the 6-foot-8 wing include the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans. Of the listed contenders, Golden State has the best championship odds.

Gay was selected eighth overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2006 NBA Draft out of UConn. However, the former Huskie was then immediately traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Free agent F Rudy Gay has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Gay will compete for team’s open roster spot in camp. This will be his 18th NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023



Moreover, Rudy Gay played seven seasons (2006-13) with Memphis, one with the Toronto Raptors (2013-14 season), four with the Sacramento Kings (2013-17), four with the San Antonio Spurs (2017-21), and the past two with the Utah Jazz.

In June, Gay exercised his $6.48 million player option with the Jazz for the 2023-24 season. It was part of the two-year, $18.55 million contract he signed with Utah in August 2021. Of course, Utah traded Gay and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Hawks for John Collins on July 7.

Furthermore, Atlanta traded Gay, Usman Garuba, TyTy Washington Jr., and a 2026 second-round draft pick to the Thunder for Patty Mills. The 2026 second-rounder is Memphis owned.

During the 2022-23 season with the Jazz, Gay averaged career lows of 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 14.6 minutes in 56 games off the bench. Additionally, he shot 38% from the floor and 25.4% beyond the arc, also career-low percentages.

Plus, in Utah’s 123-102 season-opener win over the Nuggets on Oct. 19, 2022, the 17-year veteran recorded a season-high 16 points, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench. Also, Gay shot 6-of-8 (75%) from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers.

Crazy but true: Rudy Gay has never won a playoff series in his 17-year career. (via @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/4Shyv8shtO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 27, 2023



Not to mention, Rudy Gay is only one of five active NBA players who was drafted in 2006 or earlier alongside LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry, and P.J. Tucker.

Now, the veteran forward has the opportunity to play with Paul. During the offseason, the 12-time All-Star was traded by Phoenix to the Washington Wizards and then to Golden State.

If Gay can stay healthy, the Warriors could be the perfect fit. As a matter of fact, Gay has never won a playoff series in his 17-year career. With Golden State, it’s almost a sure thing. The UConn product has three first-round exits in his career.

