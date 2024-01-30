The Golden State Warriors will be testing the open trade market for veterans Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and possibly Klay Thompson, according to sources.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reiterated on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” show that “everyone is on the table,” aside from Stephen Curry, ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

“They’re gonna take calls on Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul. Could they get interest even on a guy like Klay Thompson? I think those are very much open conversations for the Warriors. They have to be open-minded.”

Charania also mentioned that Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski are two young players the Warriors are “high on” and “want to keep long term.”

“They view [them] as part of their core moving forward,” the NBA insider added.

Kuminga exercised his $7.64 million option for 2024-25 at the beginning of the season. This is part of the two-year, $24.86 million rookie-scale contract he signed with the club in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Podziemski’s future is also set. Golden State selected him 19th overall in last year’s NBA draft out of Santa Clara University. He then inked a four-year, $16.24 million rookie-scale deal with the organization.

As for this season, Golden State is currently 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 19-24 record. Therefore, the Warriors’ Big Three might be coming to an end sooner than expected.

Thompson’s numbers this season are disappointing. Through 42 starts, the 11-year veteran is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 30.9 minutes per game. He’s shooting a career-low 42.1% from the field.

Golden State Warriors could make Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson available for trade

More importantly, Thompson’s 3-point shooting percentage (38.5%) is tied for his career worst. The guard’s player efficiency rating (12.7) is also tied for his lowest rating, originally set in his second season (2012-13) in the league.

Although he ranks fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers (143) this season, the Warriors still continue to lose.

If Thompson is a potential trade-eligible candidate, this could mean that Draymond Green is being shopped as well. Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Golden State last July.

The four-time All-Star served an indefinite suspension that lasted 12 games this season after he delivered a blow to the head of veteran center Jusuf Nurkic in a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 13.

Weeks prior to striking Nurkic, Green put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an NBA In-Season Tournament matchup. The Michigan State product was issued a five-game suspension.

The Warriors went 7-5 during Green’s 12 games away from the team. For the season, Golden State is 11-13 when Green hasn’t been available because of injuries or suspensions. The Dubs are 1-4 since his return.

A Golden State fan could argue that Green’s behavior this season made everything more difficult for the Dubs. Last season’s practice incident with ex-Warrior Jordan Poole is another point to consider.

Quite a few fans thought Poole negatively affected the team’s chemistry last season.

During the 2023 offseason, Golden State traded Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

Everything has seemed to spiral out of control for the Warriors since those events unfolded.