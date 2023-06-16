Watch Christian Braun pour tequila shots for Denver Nuggets fans at Jackson’s LODO after celebrating the team’s first NBA championship in franchise history at Thursday’s parade.

Braun, 22, is the fifth NBA player to win an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship in back-to-back years. The former Kansas Jayhawks guard joined Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson, and Billy Thompson.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the early favorites to repeat in 2024. However, sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks. Watch the video below.

Christian Braun was pouring Nuggets fans tequila shots after the parade 🥃 (via jacksons__lodo/IG) pic.twitter.com/bUanK5wroJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 16, 2023



Russell won championships in the 1955-56 NCAA season with San Francisco and 1956-57 NBA season with the Boston Celtics. Next, Bibby won his titles in the 1971-72 NCAA season with UCLA and 1972-73 NBA season with the New York Knicks.

Furthermore, Johnson won championships in the 1978-79 NCAA season with Michigan State and 1979-80 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lastly, Thompson won his titles in the 1985-86 NCAA season with Louisville and 1986-87 NBA season with the Lakers.

Watch Christian Braun pour tequila shots for Denver Nuggets fans after Thursday’s championship parade

Braun was selected 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-7 guard made six starts in 76 appearances of his rookie 2022-23 season. He averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 boards, and 15.5 minutes per game. Not to mention, the guard shot 49.5% from the floor, 35.4% beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

In Denver’s 128-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 5, Braun scored a season-high 19 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, he shot 7-of-10 (70%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Additionally, in 40 appearances with the Jayhawks of their 2021-22 NCAA championship season, the first-round prospect averaged college career highs of 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.4 minutes per game. Watch Braun’s best moments from the 2023 NBA Finals below.

In 19 games off the bench of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the guard averaged 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 13 minutes per game. Braun shot 53.3% from the floor and 57.9% at the foul line as well.

In Denver’s 109-94 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Braun scored a playoff career-high 15 points in 20 minutes off the bench. He finished 7-of-8 (87.5%) shooting from the field.

Moreover, Christian Braun played basketball for Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas. As a senior, he averaged 27.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game to lead his team to a third straight Class 6A state title. So, he doesn’t know what it’s like to lose. Enjoy the tequila, champ.

To watch more NBA-related videos, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like