Watch Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat discuss “mean mugging” the Denver Nuggets in Sunday night’s 111-108 win in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals. “I surprise myself with the fact that I pulled that one out,” Robinson said.

“That was not premeditated at all. It was a spur of the moment sort of thing. Truth be told, I don’t get a lot of moments throughout the season to break that one out. So when you get one, you have to try to take advantage of it.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets remains the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. A few sportsbooks are giving Jimmy Butler second-shortest odds to win Finals MVP. Watch the postgame interview below.

“This is what you dream about…doesn’t make any sense to get here and not enjoy it.” Duncan Robinson on his flex after his strong finish to extend the lead in the 4th quarter 🔊#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/3b1LfnunVK — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023



“Mostly just trying to play with a certain level of joy. I feel like I play my best when I’m having fun, and I’m always going to try to be respectful with it,” Duncan Robinson added.

“But having fun and enjoying just this stage. This is [an] incredible stage to be on as a player. This is what you dream about. So, it doesn’t make any sense to get here and not enjoy it.”

Duncan Robinson ended his Game 2 outing with 10 points and one assist in 18 minutes off the bench. All 10 of his points were scored in the fourth quarter. He finished 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from the floor and drained two 3-pointers as well. Max Strus shot 0-for-10 in Game 1 and went on to shoot 4-of-10 (40%) in Game 2.

Additionally, the Heat trailed 83-75 entering the fourth quarter. Miami shot 68.8% in the final frame. That’s the third-highest fourth quarter field goal percentage in the final frame of an NBA Finals game the last 25 years. Watch Dan Le Batard give his take below on Robinson mean mugging MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic.

“He should be a three-time MVP…and Duncan Robinson is mean-mugging him.” #HEATCulture 📺 https://t.co/vF5cMu0x33 pic.twitter.com/x48QFGIkAe — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 5, 2023



Miami outscored the Nuggets 36-25 in the fourth. The Heat now have four wins when trailing by eight or more points entering the fourth this postseason. It’s the most in a single postseason in NBA history. Miami is 4-5 in those situations, whereas the rest of the NBA is 1-41 this postseason.

Game 2 was the Heat’s seventh double-digit comeback win of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. That’s tied for the most such wins in a single postseason in the last 25 years, joining last season’s Golden State Warriors and the Heat in 2011 and 2012.

