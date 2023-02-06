WATCH: Knicks fans yell ‘Eagles suck’ against 76ers at MSG

Watch New York Knicks fans serenade announcers with “Eagles suck!” chants late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 108-97 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Of course, Knicks fans are referring to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII.

While still an interesting topic, the bigger headline after Sunday’s Eastern Conference matchup concerned the Sixers blowing a 21-point lead. The 76ers had won nine of their past 10 games. Philadelphia outscored the Knicks 35-24 in the opening quarter. However, New York pulled within two points to trail 53-51 at halftime. Watch the video below.

MSG with "Eagles suck" chants after some pro-Philly chants earlier in the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjfKQaW2Ng — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 6, 2023

Julius Randle led the Knicks in scoring with 24 points. The two-time All-Star also ended his performance with nine rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes of action. Randle shot 8-of-19 (42.1%) from the floor and 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the free throw line.

“It was great,” Randle said about New York’s surprising win. “I think the biggest difference between last night and tonight, where I thought we could have won, was tonight it was our defense.”

New York went on to outscore the 76ers 32-18 in the fourth quarter. Despite Joel Embiid’s 31-point outing, the Sixers struggled to defend the edges. The Knicks shot 34-of-79 (43%) from the field and 12-of-36 (33.3%) from 3-point range.

During the first quarter, fans at Madison Square Garden were heard chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S” while Knicks guard Quentin Grimes was at the foul line. There must have been over a hundred Eagles fans in attendance. Last month, the Eagles won 38-7 over the New York Giants to advance to the NFC championship. Watch the other video below.

Jalen Brunson contributed 21 points, five boards, seven assists, and one steal in 39 minutes as well. “It was a great team win all-around,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It was great. We digged in the fourth quarter.”

Additionally, the Sixers also blew a 21-point lead in a 119-109 loss to the Orlando Magic last Monday. Their second unit logged 37 points. Though, Philly’s bench in Sunday’s loss scored just 16 points. “I thought our second unit came in and struggled,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. He’ll watch the highlights for sure.

“This is the second time that has happened. The same thing happened in Orlando. Both times, we were scoring too easy. The second group comes in and thinks this is an offensive game and they didn’t see the reason the first group got the lead was because of defense.”

