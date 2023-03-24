In an appalling conclusion to a Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) college basketball game, Jamirah Shutes of the Memphis Tigers was caught on video punching Elissa Brett of Bowling Green State University (BGSU) during the postgame handshake line. The video captures Shutes swinging a wild punch at Brett’s head, knocking her to the ground. The ugly incident has now overshadowed Shutes’ impressive season, leaving many to wonder what led to this shocking display of unsportsmanlike conduct. BGSU Police are now investigating the incident.



Watch the video below to see the altercation unfold:

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately. Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Unclear What Led to Postgame Brawl

The Memphis Tigers women’s college basketball season came to an ugly end on Thursday evening after a 73-60 loss to BGSU in the WNIT.

As the Memphis Tigers and BGSU players lined up for the traditional postgame handshake, Jamirah Shutes, a prominent player averaging 15.1 points per game this season, took her position at the front of the line. It was there that she and Elissa Brett, an Australian guard for BGSU, appeared to exchange a few words. Then, almost out of nowhere, Shutes abruptly landed a blow to Brett’s head.

In the aftermath, Shutes was swiftly escorted off the court by her teammates. Meanwhile, Brett remained on the floor for a couple of minutes, visibly shaken by the sudden attack. Concerns for her well-being were quickly apparent, with university officials and her fellow athletes rallying to support her.

Police Investigation Underway

The situation has now escalated as police have launched an investigation into the incident. BGSU released a statement addressing the matter, saying, “Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations. Our priority is with the health, safety, and support of our student-athletes.”

Although it is unclear what provoked the altercation between Shutes and Brett, it’s evident that the violent conclusion to Shutes’ Memphis career has left a lasting stain on her legacy. Despite her contributions to the team, including 13 points in the game leading up to the assault, it’s likely that this unsavory incident will be what most remember of her time on the court.

As the basketball community grapples with the shocking display of aggression, many are left questioning the values of sportsmanship and respect in the competitive world of college athletics.

The consequences of this incident will undoubtedly reverberate throughout the sporting world, reminding athletes, coaches, and fans alike of the importance of maintaining decorum and mutual respect, even in the heat of competition.

One moment of anger has not only marred an otherwise remarkable season for Shutes but also served as a sobering reminder of the power of our actions and the need for all athletes to exemplify the very best of sportsmanship, both on and off the court.

