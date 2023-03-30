Meet Grant McCasland, the 46-year-old coaching genius behind the North Texas Mean Green’s recent successes. Since joining the program in 2017, McCasland has turned the tide for this Conference USA team. Before his North Texas tenure, he made a name for himself at Arkansas State and Midwestern State.

Under McCasland’s guidance, the Mean Green have reached the NIT final this year. In recent years, they have also claimed the CBI championship, won an NCAA tournament game, and earned two Conference USA regular-season titles and a conference tournament title. With such an impressive track record, it’s no surprise that other schools like Texas Tech may come knocking on McCasland’s door.

To understand his worth, we delve into his contract, salary, buyout, and net worth.

Grant McCasland’s Contract and Salary

McCasland signed an extension before this season, keeping him at North Texas through the 2028-29 season. His annual salary for 2022-23 stands at $1.1 million, comprising guaranteed incentives and his base salary.

His contract also gives him the chance to earn extra incentives, and he has cashed in on some of them this year. This season, McCasland earned $42,500 in total bonuses that have been earned as follows:

$25,000 coming from North Texas’ NIT run

$17,500 for achieving 25 wins on the season

There is a further chance for McCasland to add to these incentives on Thursday evening. The Mean Green, now 29-7 on the season, still have the NIT final against UAB. They currently have odds of +125 with sportsbooks to upset UAB, translating to a 44.44% probability of victory and more cash for McCasland.

Grant McCasland’s Buyout

Should other teams like Texas Tech come looking for McCasland, his buyout stands at $1.5 million if he terminates the deal before July 1, 2023, decreasing by $250,000 annually.

The reason both Cal and Texas Tech have taken so long is that their top targets (and likely next head coach) are playing in the NIT: Texas Tech: UNT’s Grant McCasland Cal: Utah Valley’s Mark Madsen — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 28, 2023

While this might deter some institutions, larger teams with bigger athletic budgets could easily absorb the cost for such a talented coach. Thus, the buyout may not be a massive deterrent for schools eyeing McCasland’s expertise.

Grant McCasland’s Net Worth

As for his net worth, it’s believed to be around $1.5 million. This figure stems from his coaching career and various incentives earned throughout the years. With his track record of success and growing reputation, McCasland’s net worth could continue to rise.

North Texas faces a challenge in retaining McCasland should a team like the Red Raiders come calling. However, the university can demonstrate its commitment to him by continuing to invest in the basketball program, offering competitive incentives, and fostering a supportive environment.

While there’s no guarantee that McCasland will stay put, these efforts could go a long way in keeping him at North Texas.

Grant McCasland’s meteoric rise in the world of college basketball coaching has undoubtedly placed him on the radar of bigger schools. With a modest buyout, impressive achievements, and a growing net worth, McCasland may well be in line for a top job.

North Texas must now prepare for the challenge of retaining their coveted coach, lest they lose him to the allure of a more prominent program.

