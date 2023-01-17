Willie Green Was Left In Awe Yesterday After Watching Evan Mobley’s Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference after the 76ers took over the fourth place. Despite a few setbacks here and there, the Cavs have had a strong season so far with a 28-17 record. On MLK Day yesterday, the Cavaliers made a fourth quarter comeback to beat the Pelicans in the late. After the game, Pelicans head coach Willie Green was left in awe after watching Evan Mobley’s performance.

In the Cavs 113-103 win vs the Pelicans, Evan Mobley has 19 points and 8 rebounds on 80 percent shooting from the field. Donovan Mitchell had an off night for the Cavs, but luckily the team has a large number of scorers on their team who can do it in a variety of ways.

Darius Garland lead the team with 30 and knocked down five threes, while Jarrett Allen had a solid double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season.

After the Cavs win vs the Pelicans, New Orleans’ head coach Willie Green had this to say about Evan Mobley.

“He has incredible touch,”… “He can catch the ball at seven feet and shoot over the top of defenses. He did that tonight once again. He’s another guy on their team that’s a major threat. Even though he’s a young guy, he plays with poise.” – Willie Green

His scoring numbers are slightly down this season compared to his rookie year in 2021-22. That could be in large part because of how ball dominant Donovan Mitchell is in his first season with Cleveland. Mobley attempted (12.5) field goals per game last season and only (10.0) this season.

The 21 year old seven-footer has potential to be great in this league and he’s even had Joel Embiid compliment his game saying “he’s already really good”. In only his second professional season and still so much raw talent to still be developed, Mobley has a chance to be a household name for years to come.