The back to middle half of the Western Conference standings are as close as can be right now. Only five game separate the fourth through twelfth seeds at the moment and the margin for error is very slim. Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder got a much-needed win last night as they are currently 11th in the West. In their win vs the Warriors last night, Giddey is now tied for second (7) with the most career triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger in NBA history.

Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has found a nice home with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was all over the court for his team last night as he finished with a 17/11/17 stat line last night in 38 minutes played.

To make the playoffs, OKC are going to need to find a few more consistent wins in these final 17 games of the regular season. Oklahoma Sports Betting sites have the Thunder at (+50000) to win the Finals this season.

Josh Giddey recorded his 7th career triple-double in tonight's win, tied for the 2nd-most by a player age 20 or younger in NBA history: Luka Doncic 21

Josh Giddey 7

Magic Johnson 7

LaMelo Ball 6

LeBron James 5 pic.twitter.com/piqwzy5Yby — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2023

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander help lead the Thunder to a win at home vs the Golden State Warriors

In 60 games played and started for the Thunder this season, Josh Giddey is averaging (16.3) points, (7.8) rebounds, and (6.2) assists per game. He recorded his seventh career triple-double last night and that ties him with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger in league history.

Ahead of Giddey and Johnson with 7 each is Luka Doncic who had 21 career-triples doubles by a player 20 or younger. Giddey wont be hitting that number, but he does have a solid chance to take sole possession for himself. He doesn’t turn 21 until October 10, 2023.

His 17 assists vs the Warriors is a new career-high as he dissected the Warriors defense all night. At six-foot eight he’s a bigger SG who almost plays more of PG role for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander averages (31.2) points per game and Giddey leads the team with (6.2) assists per game.