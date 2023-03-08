Home » news » With His 7th Career Triple Double In The Thunders Win Last Night Josh Giddey Is Now Tied At Second 7 For The Most Career Triple Doubles By A Player 20 Or Younger

With his 7th career triple-double in the Thunder’s win last night, Josh Giddey is now tied at second (7) for the most career triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger

The back to middle half of the Western Conference standings are as close as can be right now. Only five game separate the fourth through twelfth seeds at the moment and the margin for error is very slim. Josh Giddey and the OKC Thunder got a much-needed win last night as they are currently 11th in the West. In their win vs the Warriors last night, Giddey is now tied for second (7) with the most career triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger in NBA history. 

Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and has found a nice home with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was all over the court for his team last night as he finished with a 17/11/17 stat line last night in 38 minutes played.

To make the playoffs, OKC are going to need to find a few more consistent wins in these final 17 games of the regular season. Oklahoma Sports Betting sites have the Thunder at (+50000) to win the Finals this season.

Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander help lead the Thunder to a win at home vs the Golden State Warriors

In 60 games played and started for the Thunder this season, Josh Giddey is averaging (16.3) points, (7.8) rebounds, and (6.2) assists per game. He recorded his seventh career triple-double last night and that ties him with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles by a player 20 or younger in league history.

Ahead of Giddey and Johnson with 7 each is Luka Doncic who had 21 career-triples doubles by a player 20 or younger. Giddey wont be hitting that number, but he does have a solid chance to take sole possession for himself. He doesn’t turn 21 until October 10, 2023.

His 17 assists vs the Warriors is a new career-high as he dissected the Warriors defense all night. At six-foot eight he’s a bigger SG who almost plays more of PG role for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander averages (31.2) points per game and Giddey leads the team with (6.2) assists per game.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

