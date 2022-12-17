Wizards’ Bradley Beal (hamstring) upgraded to questionable vs. Clippers

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s road game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal, 29, has missed the last five contests.

While Kristaps Porzingis (back) was upgraded to probable on Friday, both Delon Wright (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) remain out indefinitely. Of course, Washington is on an eight-game skid.

Retrieved from a few NBA betting sites, the Wizards possess the 10th-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls better odds.

Bradley Beal is QUESTIONABLE for the Wizards while Kristaps Porzingis is unlisted and expected to play vs. the Clippers. Delon Wright and Rui Hachimura are OUT. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 17, 2022

Through 18 starts this season, Beal is averaging 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 35.2% beyond the arc and a career-best 52.2% from the field.

On Dec. 2, in the Wizards’ 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the three-time All-Star scored a season-high 33 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-24 (50%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring strain) has been upgraded to questionable against the Clippers on Saturday

Needless to say, Washington needs Beal back on the court as soon as possible. After all, the guard signed a five-year, $251.02 million maximum contract extension with the team in July. His deal includes a no-trade clause.

Beal has not played 82 games since the 2018-19 season. Putting aside the 2019-20 season, which was delayed at the end because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 11-year veteran has missed a lot of games last three seasons due to injuries.

Last season, Beal underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist in February. Despite recording a career-high 6.6 assists per game, the Wizards guard also shot a career-low 30% from 3-point range in just 40 appearances.

Some of the worst losses on Wes's watch as a coach so far: – Blowing a 35-point lead vs. Clippers (largest blown lead in franchise history)

– Losing to the Nets by 42 points (largest defeat in franchise history)

– Nuggets scoring 98 points in the paint (Record) TRULY MONUMENTAL pic.twitter.com/tPgD9PQqKK — WIZTAKES (@WizardsMafia) December 15, 2022

Additionally, the Clippers are dealing with injuries as well. They have five players listed as questionable: Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (Achilles), Norman Powell (groin), Ivica Zubac (knee), and Luke Kennard (calf).

Los Angeles is 3-5 in its last five games. The Clippers are 5-2 in their previous seven matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. Not to mention, the Wizards are 1-6 in their past seven head-to-head meetings against Los Angeles.

Last Saturday, the Clippers defeated the Wizards 114-107 at Capital One Arena. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles (17-14, eighth in Western Conference) has a 61.8% chance of winning on Saturday. At the moment, Washington is 11-18 and ranks 12th in the East.