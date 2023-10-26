Home » news » Wizards Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Bit Man On Flight In May

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Bit Man on Flight in May

A man is suing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying Kuzma’s dog “viciously” bit him while he was approaching the cabin of the plane back in May.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Bernardo Tosto said that Kuzma’s dog bit his right arm on May 4 near the Van Nuys Airport in California.

Tosto, who is suing for unspecified damages, said that he suffered “severe injuries” and that Kuzma “did not take any action to secure the dog.”

Furthermore, it’s unclear which of Kuzma’s dogs bit Tosto. The 2020 NBA champ has taken multiple photos of a few of his pooches on his Instagram page over the last few years.

Kuzma, 28, has not yet commented on the situation. In June, the 6-foot-9 forward declined his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season with Washington to become an unrestricted free agent.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is being sued after his dog “viciously” bit a man on a flight in May

His player option was part of the three-year, $39 million rookie contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. However, he inked a four-year, $90 million extension with the Wizards in July.

In 64 starts of the 2022-23 season, Kuzma averaged career highs of 21.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 35 minutes per game. The 2020 NBA champ also shot 44.8% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc.

 

In Washington’s 112-108 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 13, 2023, the forward scored a season-high 40 points in 41 minutes of action. He was one point shy of matching his career high.

Additionally, in Wednesday night’s 143-120 season-opener loss against the Indiana Pacers, the six-year veteran recorded 25 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes as a starter.

The Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

