Main Page
Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Bit Man on Flight in May
A man is suing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying Kuzma’s dog “viciously” bit him while he was approaching the cabin of the plane back in May.
According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Bernardo Tosto said that Kuzma’s dog bit his right arm on May 4 near the Van Nuys Airport in California.
Tosto, who is suing for unspecified damages, said that he suffered “severe injuries” and that Kuzma “did not take any action to secure the dog.”
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Washington Wizards hold 28th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.
View this post on Instagram
Furthermore, it’s unclear which of Kuzma’s dogs bit Tosto. The 2020 NBA champ has taken multiple photos of a few of his pooches on his Instagram page over the last few years.
Kuzma, 28, has not yet commented on the situation. In June, the 6-foot-9 forward declined his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season with Washington to become an unrestricted free agent.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is being sued after his dog “viciously” bit a man on a flight in May
His player option was part of the three-year, $39 million rookie contract he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. However, he inked a four-year, $90 million extension with the Wizards in July.
In 64 starts of the 2022-23 season, Kuzma averaged career highs of 21.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 35 minutes per game. The 2020 NBA champ also shot 44.8% from the floor and 33.3% beyond the arc.
View this post on Instagram
In Washington’s 112-108 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 13, 2023, the forward scored a season-high 40 points in 41 minutes of action. He was one point shy of matching his career high.
Additionally, in Wednesday night’s 143-120 season-opener loss against the Indiana Pacers, the six-year veteran recorded 25 points, two rebounds, and two blocks in 25 minutes as a starter.
The Wizards take on the Memphis Grizzlies this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
- NBA announces All-Star Game will revert back to East vs. West and classic format
- How to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks Game | Free NBA Live Stream
- Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Bit Man on Flight in May
- Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexually assaulting man at his Georgia home as it was ‘consensual’
- Kristaps Porzingis scores 30 points against Knicks, the most in a Celtics debut
-
NBA 2 days ago
NBA guard Victor Oladipo believes Taylor Swift is making Travis Kelce a better person and player
-
NBA 1 week ago
Taylor Swift’s film earned more money this opening weekend than any NBA player will this season
-
NBA 7 days ago
Ex-NBA star Kemba Walker admits that European crowds are exactly what ‘everybody told me it would be’
-
NBA 1 week ago
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith promises to ‘shave’ his head bald if the Knicks win this NBA title