Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Sued After His Dog Bit Man on Flight in May

A man is suing Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, saying Kuzma’s dog “viciously” bit him while he was approaching the cabin of the plane back in May.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Bernardo Tosto said that Kuzma’s dog bit his right arm on May 4 near the Van Nuys Airport in California.

Tosto, who is suing for unspecified damages, said that he suffered “severe injuries” and that Kuzma “did not take any action to secure the dog.”

Furthermore, it’s unclear which of Kuzma’s dogs bit Tosto. The 2020 NBA champ has taken multiple photos of a few of his pooches on his Instagram page over the last few years.

Kuzma, 28, has not yet commented on the situation. In June, the 6-foot-9 forward declined his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season with Washington to become an unrestricted free agent.