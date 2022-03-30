Wizards vs Magic Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic are set to meet on Wednesday at 7 EST. This game is going to be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington as the Wizards will be coming in at 32-43 and the Magic will be coming in at 20-56. Considering that both teams’ seasons are pretty much over, this is going to be one of the tougher games to bet on for the day.

Wizards vs Magic – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic

📊 Record: Wizards(32-43), Magic(20-56)

📅 Date: March 30th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

🎲 Odds: Wizards(-2.5), Magic(+2.5)

Wizards vs Magic Odds

Although the Washington Wizards haven’t had a great season, they have still played much better than the Orlando Magic. They will be coming into this one as the favorite, and rightfully so.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Wizards vs Magic Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Wizards Injuries

Kyle Kuzma out

Vernon Carey Jr. questionable

Bradley Beal out

Magic Injuries

Wendell Carter Jr. out

Jalen Suggs questionable

Jonathan Isaac out

Bol Bol out

Wizards vs Magic Preview

Orlando will travel to Washington on Wednesday for a battle versus the Wizards. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Wednesday’s game, check out our Magic vs Wizards preview below.

Wizards 3-7 In Last 10

The Washington Wizards were a team that actually had a playoff spot a few weeks ago, but they didn’t take care of business down the stretch and that led to them now being six games out of the playoffs. Washing has virtually no chance of sneaking into that number 10 seed.

Washington is going to be coming into this one on a back-to-back, after losing to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. They ended up losing this game by 13 points, as they couldn’t get much going on the offensive side of the ball outside of a few players.

On the season, the Wizards have the 23rd rated net rating, the 20th rated offensive rating, and the 25th rated defensive rating.

Magic On A Three-Game Losing Streak

The Orlando Magic are going to be coming into this one with the worst record in all of the Eastern Conference. Orlando has only managed to win 20 games this season, and hasn’t done particularly well at any point throughout the year.

The Magic are currently on a three-game losing streak as they were unable to take care of the Cleveland Cavaliers in their most recent game on Monday. They only ended up losing this game by just six points, but a loss is a loss in this league.

The Magic currently have the 29th rated net rating, the 29th rated offensive rating, and the 17th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Wizards vs Magic

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Wizards Trends

40 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

30-43-2 ATS this season.

Magic Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 38 have gone UNDER this season.

35-41 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Wizards vs Magic

For this game, I’m going to go with the Orlando Magic to cover the spread. When factoring in that the Washington Wizards have not been able to get anything going recently, and some of their injuries, I think that this is a game that Orlando could even potentially win outright.

I also like Orlando in this one because the Wizards are going to be coming in on a back-to-back.

