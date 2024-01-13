On Monday, the Washington Wizards waived guard Ryan Rollins in what seemed like a normal roster move until other details emerged. Rollins, 21, is accused of stealing from a Target store at Potomac Yards in Alexandria, Virginia, on multiple occasions.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, in documents on file at Alexandria General District Court, police said that Rollins stole small household items that included groceries, body wash, and candles on seven different occasions.

The Detroit native has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny. The incidents reportedly occurred from Sep. 9 to Nov. 9 at the department store. The merchandise items alleged to have been stolen in each incident were valued at less than $1,000.

Robbins noted that petit larceny of goods worth less than $1,000 from a business is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. A court date has been set for Feb. 7. Rollins has not entered a plea.

Class 1 misdemeanors in the state include offenses such as DWI, reckless driving, and shoplifting. Punishment includes confinement in jail for no more than 12 months and/or a max fine of $2,500.

“We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan,” Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger told The Athletic. “We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions.”

Winger then added: “We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court.”

The Wizards waived Rollins on Monday after the 6-foot-3 guard appeared in 10 games this season with the team, averaging career highs of 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 6.6 minutes per game. His contract included a fully guaranteed $1.7 million salary for the 2023-24 season and $600,000 of his 2024-25 salary was fully guaranteed. This is part of the three-year, $4.76 million contract he signed with the Golden State Warriors in July 2022. He scored a season-high seven points in losses to the Boston Celtics (Oct. 30), Miami Heat (Nov. 3), and Warriors (Dec. 22). Additionally, Rollins also played four contests with Washington’s G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. In four games, he averaged 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Ryan Rollins Has Played Just 66 Minutes This Season But Has Played Very Solid Per 36 Stats:

22.4 PPG | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4.4 STL

Rollins was selected 44th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Toledo. He was then immediately traded to Golden State.

During his rookie 2022-23 season, Rollins appeared in 12 games off the bench with the Warriors. He averaged 1.9 points, one rebound per game, and 5.2 minutes. The Toledo product also shot 35% from the floor and 33% beyond the arc. Last July, the Warriors traded him, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Jordan Poole, a 2027 second-round draft pick, and a 2030 first-round draft pick to Washington for Chris Paul. The Wizards play the Hawks in Atlanta tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.