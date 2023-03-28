Women’s Final Four 2023 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The women’s Final Four for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for this Friday, March 31 at the American Airlines Center; BetOnline odds, predictions, and best bets are featured here. No. 1 South Carolina is the betting favorite to win back-to-back championships, followed by No. 3 LSU, No. 2. Iowa, and No. 1 Virginia.

2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four Odds — No. 1 South Carolina favored to win National Championship

NCAAW Teams Odds Play No. 1 South Carolina -350 No. 3 LSU +700 No. 2 Iowa +900 No. 1 Virginia Tech +900

Women’s Final Four Predictions 2023

For the first time since 1985, the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament did not feature Tennessee, Stanford, or UConn. No. 1 South Carolina remains undefeated at 35-0 overall and 16-0 against SEC opponents. Under 15th-year head coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks have not lost this season. Monday’s 86-75 win over No. 2 Maryland gave South Carolina a school-record 36th win of the season.

Now, South Carolina will play No. 2 Iowa in the Final Four at 9:30 p.m. ET this Friday. This is the Hawkeyes’ first Final Four appearance since 1993. South Carolina opened as an 11.5-point favorite over Iowa. Will Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark be able to contain Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston? It seems unlikely. The Gamecocks will win it all versus No. 1 Virginia Tech.

South Carolina has held the No. 1 spot in the AP rankings for the 37th straight week. In last year’s national championship game, South Carolina defeated UConn 64-59. During this past regular season, South Carolina beat No. 2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime on Nov. 20. And then the Gamecocks won 88-64 against No. 3 LSU on Feb. 12. As for No. 1 Virginia Tech, don’t count this team out yet.

Women’s Final Four Best Bets 2023

No. 1 South Carolina (-350) to win national championship

If No. 1 South Carolina defeats No. 2 Iowa this Friday, the team returns to the national championship game. As an 11.5-point favorite over the Hawkeyes at this point, how could one bet against the Gamecocks? They have two top WNBA prospects in seniors Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal.

In the SEC Tournament Championship, South Carolina eliminated No. 3 Tennessee, winning 74-58 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Not to mention, the Gamecocks then won 59-43 over No. 14 UCLA in the Sweet 16. Since South Carolina is back in the women’s Final Four, the pressure is on them to win again.

In South Carolina’s 86-75 win over No. 2 Maryland in the Elite Eight, Boston led her team in scoring and rebounding with 22 points and 10 boards. Senior guard Zia Cooke ended her night with 18 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of action. Simply put, the Gamecocks are battletested.

No. 1 Virginia Tech (+285) defeats No. 3 LSU to advance to championship game

Next, is No. 1 Virginia Tech destined to upset No. 3 LSU in the Final Four? Despite being a top-seeded contender, sportsbooks show the Hokies as 2-point underdogs against the Tigers. Quite a few college basketball fans are not respecting the Hokies. Why should anyone? This is Virginia Tech’s first women’s Final Four appearance in school history. LSU is 4-1 in its last five games, whereas Virginia Tech is now on a 15-game win streak.

Senior center Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech in scoring with 25 points in Monday’s 84-74 win over Ohio State in the Elite Eight. There has to be at least one upset in the Final Four. South Carolina losing is possible, but Virginia Tech advancing is more likely. On Sunday, LSU defeated Miami (FL) 54-42. Senior guard Alexis Morris scored a team-high 21 points for the Tigers. The hotter team going into this game is Virginia Tech.

Caitlin Clark will not record a triple-double (-900) against South Carolina

Lastly, another solid bet is taking the under on Iowa guard Caitlin Clark recording a triple-double. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year is having a terrific season. However, bettors are hesitant to predict that Clark will notch a triple-double in this Final Four matchup, especially considering it’s against South Carolina. She has logged four triple-doubles this season.

In Iowa’s 97-83 victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight, the guard amassed 41 points, 10 boards, 12 assists, and three steals in 39 minutes played. It was the first 40-point game in NCAA Tournament history. Nonetheless, not many players can maintain this level of consistency. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston will prevent Clark from recording another triple-double this Friday. More women’s Final Four predictions and best bets are on the main page.

