Home » news » After Being Promoted To Head Coach This Season Jacque Vaughn Agrees To A Multi Year Contract Extension With The Nets

Main Page

After Being Promoted To Head Coach This Season, Jacque Vaughn Agrees To A Multi-Year Contract Extension With The Nets

Updated 1 hour ago on
3 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jacque Vaughn pic

Being the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in recent years has been an uphill battle and Jacque Vaughn has seen it from both perspectives. He’s been with the Nets since the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach  and was promoted to full-time head coach this season as well. Vaughn was the interim head coach earlier in the season after Steve Nash was fired. His persistence through all the drama is why the Nets and Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension. 

Before becoming the full-time head coach this season, Vaughn also served as an interim head coach for 10 games in the 2019-20 season after Kenny Atkinson was fired. He has proved that now matter what players he has available each night, they will be prepared and ready to win.

The extension is said to be multiple years past the 2023-24 season. Currently, New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Jacque Vaughn

Steve Nash was fired as the Nets head coach on November 1, and Vaughn took over as the interim head coach that day as well. A few days later on November 9, Vaughn was promoted to full-time head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and he hasn’t looked back since.

In 51 games as the interim/head coach this season Vaughn has lead the Nets to a 32-19 record while the teams overall record is 34-24. All the players have raved about Vaughn as head coach because he knows how to get the best out of them. Superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both spoke highly of Vaughn while he was their head coach this season.

With four new starters on the team after the trade deadline, Vaughn finds himself in a tough position. The Nets have a lot of solid players on their team, but only five players can be out their at a time. Most head coaches have had their rotations set for months now and Vaughn has to try and make it work on the fly.

The Nets have 24 regular season games left to try and retain a top 6 playoff spot or at least make the play-in tournament. Jacque Vaughn has to find the new balance of players that Brooklyn has on the roster. While the team has four new starters, players like Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Ben Simmons still need to play legit minutes off the bench now for the Nets.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now