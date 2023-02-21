After Being Promoted To Head Coach This Season, Jacque Vaughn Agrees To A Multi-Year Contract Extension With The Nets

Being the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in recent years has been an uphill battle and Jacque Vaughn has seen it from both perspectives. He’s been with the Nets since the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach and was promoted to full-time head coach this season as well. Vaughn was the interim head coach earlier in the season after Steve Nash was fired. His persistence through all the drama is why the Nets and Vaughn have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

Before becoming the full-time head coach this season, Vaughn also served as an interim head coach for 10 games in the 2019-20 season after Kenny Atkinson was fired. He has proved that now matter what players he has available each night, they will be prepared and ready to win.

The extension is said to be multiple years past the 2023-24 season. Currently, New York Sports Betting sites have the Nets at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.

Jacque Vaughn had shed the interim label earlier this season with a team option on next year — and now gets extended for multiple years past the 2023-2024 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/YE3Txda9xF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Jacque Vaughn

Steve Nash was fired as the Nets head coach on November 1, and Vaughn took over as the interim head coach that day as well. A few days later on November 9, Vaughn was promoted to full-time head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and he hasn’t looked back since.

In 51 games as the interim/head coach this season Vaughn has lead the Nets to a 32-19 record while the teams overall record is 34-24. All the players have raved about Vaughn as head coach because he knows how to get the best out of them. Superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both spoke highly of Vaughn while he was their head coach this season.

With four new starters on the team after the trade deadline, Vaughn finds himself in a tough position. The Nets have a lot of solid players on their team, but only five players can be out their at a time. Most head coaches have had their rotations set for months now and Vaughn has to try and make it work on the fly.

The Nets have 24 regular season games left to try and retain a top 6 playoff spot or at least make the play-in tournament. Jacque Vaughn has to find the new balance of players that Brooklyn has on the roster. While the team has four new starters, players like Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, and Ben Simmons still need to play legit minutes off the bench now for the Nets.