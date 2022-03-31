Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (March 31)

Unfortunately, we are only going to have five games scheduled for Thursday’s NBA slate. Although there are only going to be five games, we still are going to have some of the best NBA parlays and picks of the night.

NBA Games On Thursday

Jazz vs Lakers

Bucks vs Nets

76ers vs Pistons

Cavaliers vs Hawks

Clippers vs Bulls

Best NBA Bets – Thursday, March 31

Below, we will go over the best parlays and picks of the day.

Milwaukee Bucks +2 vs Brooklyn Nets

Personally, I’m going to take the Milwaukee Bucks +2.5 versus the Brooklyn Nets as my favorite bet of the night. When you consider the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks have had plenty of success versus the Brooklyn Nets in the past, I believe this tendency will continue.

Even with the game being in Brooklyn, I believe the line is strange. The Milwaukee Bucks have plainly been a better basketball team than the Brooklyn Nets over the last few months, which leads me to believe that Milwaukee will comfortably win this one.

Philadelphia 76ers -10 vs Detroit Pistons

Normally, I avoid betting on games with such large spreads, but given how much better the Philadelphia 76ers are than the Detroit Pistons, I believe Philadelphia will cover the 10 point spread today.

When I consider that the Philadelphia 76ers will be doing everything they can to win this game in order to secure the top spot in the Eastern Conference, I’m even more confident in their ability to cover the spread.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

This is the parlay that I’ll be going with tonight. I’m so confident in the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, as I mentioned earlier, that I’m going to pick them to win outright. I’m also going to take the Philadelphia 76ers to simply win outright to be on the safe side in case they don’t cover the spread.

The Los Angeles Clippers will play the Chicago Bulls in the last leg. The Bulls are one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA because they have nights when they don’t play as well as they should. That is what I believe will happen tonight, and we will see the Clippers take down the Bulls.