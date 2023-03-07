Home » news » Brooklyns Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Says Hes Been Very Impressed With Cam Johnsons Play Since Being Traded To The Nets

Brooklyn’s head coach Jacque Vaughn says he’s been ‘very impressed’ with Cam Johnson’s play since being traded to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are 36-28 so far and have 18 games left in the regular season. They are 4-6 in their last 10, but are on a small two-game win streak that they will look to carry over tonight vs Houston. Nets’ head coach Jacque Vaughn spoke to the media and said that he’s been ‘very impressed’ with Cam Johnson’s play since being traded to Brooklyn. 

Mikal Bridges is leading the Nets with (26.1) points per game since being traded and Cam Johnson’s (18.2) per game are the next highest for Brooklyn. He’s played in nine games for the team this season and offers versatility on both ends of the floor.

Cam Johnson has impressed his head coach since joining the Brooklyn Nets

Johnson and Mikal Bridges along with four first-round draft picks were traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant right before the deadline. Both have been explosive on offense and defense in their early time with the Nets and Brooklyn’s head coach Jacque Vaughn has been “very impressed” with Johnson’s play.

Vaughn had this to say to the media about what Johnson has brought to the team since the trade.

“Been very impressed with him,”… “I think he’s playing with aggression on both ends of the floor, helping us rebound… and then, he’s shown a little bit of everything.” – Jacque Vaughn

The 27 year old has played in nine games for Brooklyn so far this season and will play in his tenth tonight on the road vs Houston. He’s averaging (18.2) points, (4.4) rebounds, (1.6) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. His three-point shooting percentage (.333) with Brooklyn is down from his (.392) career percentage.

He’s scored double-digit points in all nine games with the Nets so far. Johnson has also scored over 20+ points three times since being traded to Brooklyn. Head coach Jacque Vaughn also praised Johnson for his ability to handle the basketball and play connected with his teammates in the pick-and-roll.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

