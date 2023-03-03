Bucks emerge as frontrunners to sign veteran guard Goran Dragic

The Milwaukee Bucks are now frontrunners to sign free agent guard Goran Dragic, according to sources. The 15-year veteran inked a contract with the Chicago Bulls last August. Dragic was then released by Chicago this past Tuesday.

“He [Dragic] has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic,” tweeted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks possess third-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as frontrunners to sign guard Goran Dragic. He has connected with a few contenders since Bulls waived him, but the East-leading Bucks have moved to forefront of reaching a deal with Dragic. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2023

Through 51 appearances off the bench with Chicago, Dragic averaged 6.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 15.4 minutes per game. Also, the guard shot 42.5% from the floor and 35.2% outside the arc.

If Dragic inks a deal with the Bucks, it would be one of the few latest moves that could add depth to Milwaukee’s roster. In February, the Phoenix Suns traded Jae Crowder to the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee Bucks are favorites to sign veteran guard Goran Dragic

Soon after, the Nets then traded Crowder to Milwaukee in a three-team deal. The Indiana Pacers acquired Bucks’ Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders. Indiana also received Serge Ibaka and George Hill. So, the Bucks traded five second-round picks for the former Suns forward.

With Ibaka, Hill, and Nwora gone, the Bucks now look like a different team with Crowder, Khris Middleton, and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing together. At this point, adding Dragic into the mix would only benefit Milwaukee. Crowder, Meyers Leonard and Dragic advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals together with the Miami Heat.

So Bucks basically putting together a 2020 NBA Finals Heat reunion with Jae Crowder, Meyers Leonard and now looking like Goran Dragic. If you can't beat 'em . . . — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 3, 2023

In the Bulls’ 106-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 2, the guard scored a season-high 16 points in 16 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Four days later, Dragic recorded 16 points again in a 113-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The 36-year-old Slovenian shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the floor and drained four 3s. If Dragic can remain healthy, this will be a solid signing for the Bucks. He’s visiting Milwaukee on Friday.

NBA Betting Content You May Like