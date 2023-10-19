The Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up Evan Mobley’s $11.2 million team option for the 2024-25 season. This is part of the four-year, $36.66 million rookie-scale contract he signed in August 2021.

Of course, the California native will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.

In 79 starts of the 2022-23 season, Mobley averaged career highs of 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 34.4 minutes per game. Plus, the 7-foot forward shot career bests of 55.4% from the floor and 67.4% at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers hold 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

#Cavs exercised their fourth-year option on Evan Mobley today, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 19, 2023



In the Cavaliers’ 114-102 win over Milwaukee on Jan. 21, the USC product recorded a career-high 38 points, nine boards, and three assists in 38 minutes of action, while shooting 19-of-27 (70.4%) from the field.

Mobley, 22, led the NBA in defensive win shares (4.8). Also, he finished 11th in total rebounds (711), sixth in blocks (119), and 14th in 2-point field goals (503).

Additionally, Mobley ranked ninth in minutes played (2,715), 17th in win shares (8.5), 17th in defensive box plus/minus (1.6), fifth in defensive rating (108.2), and 14th in block percentage (4%).

As a result, he was selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, becoming the second-youngest player in league history to receive first-team honors.

At only 21 years, 295 days old at the end of last season, Mobley fell behind Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (21 years, 71 days old at the end of the 1999-00 season).

Furthermore, Mobley also became the third player in Cavaliers history to be selected first team, joining Larry Nance Sr. and LeBron James.

The last NBA player to receive an All-Defensive Team selection in his first or second season was Tim Duncan in 1998-99. Plus, the last to be named first team in his first or second year was Don Buse in 1976-77.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 9.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

