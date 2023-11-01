Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is the first player in NBA history to record 10 or more blocks and at least 10 3-pointers through the first four games to begin a career.

It’s just the sixth time in league history a player has recorded over 10 blocks and 10 3s over the first four games of a season. Kevin Durant recorded 28, the highest combined total.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold 16th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

Fun fact: Chet Holmgren is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ blocks and 10+ three-pointers over the first four games of their career. #ThunderUp



The two-time Finals MVP averaged 3.8 blocks and 3.3 made 3-pointers per game through four games to begin the 2017-18 campaign. Durant went on to average 1.8 blocks and 2.5 3s per game that season.

Holmgren, 21, was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga University. During last year’s CrawsOver Pro-Am League event in Seattle, he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot while defending LeBron James.

The injury caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Afterwards, Thunder general manager Sam Presti was then asked whether he had any regrets of drafting Holmgren.

“If you asked me before the lottery… you could pick between one or you could pick eight, or the other option is you could have Chet Holmgren, but you have to wait a year to get him — I would not let you finish the sentence,” Presti said.

Through four starts this season, Holmgren is averaging 15 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 2.8 blocks, and 26.5 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 60.6% from the field and 62.5% beyond the arc.

In Oklahoma City’s 108-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday, the 7-foot forward posted his first career double-double, amassing 16 points and career highs of 13 rebounds and seven blocks in 31 minutes of action.

Chet Holmgren filling up the stat sheet:

Chet Holmgren filling up the stat sheet:

14 PTS (80% FG), 4 3PT, 4 BLK, 3 AST, 2 STL in 24 MINS He's averaging 15 PTS (60% FG), 6 REB, 3 BLK, 2 3PT, 1 STL after 4 games.



During Sunday’s 128-95 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets, Holmgren tallied 19 points and four boards in 26 minutes. He finished 7-of-12 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and knocked down a 3-pointer.

In Monday’s 124-112 victory against the Detroit Pistons, the Minnesota native logged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks in 25 minutes played.

Holmgren hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter to help the Thunder take a 33-21 lead.

NBA sportsbooks are giving Chet Holmgren second-best odds below Victor Wembanyama to win NBA Rookie of the Year this season. Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller also have great odds.