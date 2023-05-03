Chris Paul Out at Least One Week Due to Groin Injury

In game two against the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns point guard, Chris Paul, exited the game. Further replay showed what looked to be a groin pull while trying to box out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Paul did not waste any time as he headed straight to the locker room which instantly worried Suns fans everywhere. Now, the future Hall of Famer is projected to miss a week at the very least. This is very concerning for Phoenix with them now being down 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets. The point guard will be reevaluated about a week from now.

Chris Paul to Miss at Least One Week

CP3’s Importance to the Phoenix Suns

This is a huge blow to the Phoenix Suns. While his prime is behind him, Chris Paul is still a star for the Suns who can win them a few games in a playoff series. He is still one of the best point guards this league has ever seen and is the true quarterback of this high-powered Suns offense. Everyone knows about his passing prowess, however, his ability to get to his spot in the mid-range for a jump-shot is extremely underappreciated.

He is a pick and roll master and is adept at getting Deandre Ayton in open spaces for easy shots. Remember, Phoenix was not a playoff team until Paul signed as a free agent a few seasons ago. With this in mind, the Suns are going to need to rely on their second unit to step up in a huge way.

Chris Paul’s Season

Despite not making the All-Star Game this year, Chris Paul still had an effective campaign. The 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points, 1.5 steals, 8.9 assists, and 4.3 total rebounds per game. On top of this, the six-time steals champion also shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. He also shot a true shooting percentage of 55.5 percent to couple with a player efficiency rating of 17.7.

The Point God also tallied a sky-high assists percentage of 38.7 percent to go along with an offensive win-share total of +3.7. While Chris Paul’s numbers this season are modest compared to his All-Star seasons, he still had a solid season and was an integral part of Phoenix’s success this regular season. One thing is for certain, the Phoenix Suns are certainly going to miss CP3’s production while he recovers from this most recent groin injury.

