Los Angeles Clippers reserve guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday, and the nine-time All-Star is slated to return in time for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. His status is listed as week-to-week.

Westbrook fractured his non-shooting hand in Friday night’s 140-115 win over the visiting Washington Wizards. This is not the first time the two-time scoring champ suffered a hand fracture.

In 2014, Westbrook fractured the second metacarpal in his right hand when he hit his hand against Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins’ back against the Clippers.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers hold third-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

ESPN Sources: Clippers guard Russell Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday and the hope is that he will return before the start of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/2cGISST9ZO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024



Although Westbrook was slated to miss 4-6 weeks after breaking the bone, he returned in less than four weeks. After surgery, a broken hand usually takes between 3-6 weeks to heal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

If Westbrook is able to return this season in April, the Clippers will have eight games in 14 days, including two back-to-backs, before the postseason begins.

For the time being, the Clippers will have to replace Westbrook’s sixth-man production. Reserve guard Bones Hyland stepped in Friday for the nine-time All-NBA member after he suffered his hand injury.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Russell Westbrook has the most offensive rebounds for a point guard in NBA history

Clippers coach Ty Lue has given Hyland his most playing time since early November. Hyland played 16 minutes against Washington, 14 minutes on Sunday at the Minnesota Timberwolves, and 11 in Monday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook began the season as the starting point guard. However, after the Clippers acquired James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in late October and the team suffered through a six-game losing streak, Lue had Westbrook come in off the bench.

Los Angeles proceeded to go 35-13 with Westbrook coming off the bench.

Russell Westbrook has the most offensive rebounds by a Point Guard in NBA history Main reason why the Clippers got the comeback win? Russ offensive rebounding in the 4th 💯 Winning play after winning play all 4th for the Brodie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/42lrrSOBnu — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) February 15, 2024



Through 58 games (10 starts) this season, the veteran guard is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 22.6 minutes per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 67.7% at the foul line.

Moreover, Westbrook is the NBA’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles, with a total of 198. He leads Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (124), LeBron James (110), Jason Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78), Harden (75), Luka Doncic (69), and Larry Bird (59).

The UCLA product is also one of the league’s most explosive players. Westbrook currently has 1,859 offensive rebounds across his 16-year playing career, the most by a point guard in NBA history. He ranks 131st on the all-time list.