Denver Nuggets showing strong team chemistry in training camp

The Denver Nuggets were very busy this off-season. After a less-than-desirable outcome in the playoffs, it was clear the franchise still had some work to do in order to compete with the best in the league. Granted, missing your second and third-best players for an entire season makes things more difficult. However, the Golden State series showcased the Nuggets’ weaknesses and Denver did not waste time trying to rectify those weak points this summer. With a fully healthy roster going into this season, the championship aspirations are back in the Mile High city and the team chemistry is already showing at the start of training camp.

Denver Nuggets: Team Chemistry Already a Focal Point

Denver Nuggets: Their Busy Summer

The Nuggets gained and lost some valuable assets this off-season. Their long-time vice president of basketball operations and former GM, Tim Connelly, left for the rival Minnesota Timberwolves. The team also puzzled fans by not bringing back DeMarcus Cousins, who was a valuable backup center last year. As a result, they signed an aging DeAndre Jordan, however, he could still prove to be a good veteran presence. However, they also made moves that were necessary.

The team traded Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. A player who will fit seamlessly in Denver’s lineup and provide some much-needed length defensively to disrupt the elite perimeter players in the NBA. They also got a valuable wing defender in Bruce Brown who will also be a great fit in the locker room and most likely be tasked with pestering the likes of Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and so on. The Nuggets also drafted the likes of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson with a clear emphasis on point of attack and perimeter defense. Despite this hectic off-season, it is looking like the Denver Nuggets are already primed to make a run for the title.

Denver’s Promising Start to Training Camp

The team chemistry of this new-look Nuggets squad is already catching the eye of coaches and media alike. With a new bevy of savvy veterans to go along with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter coming back, the vibes have been immaculate. Just ask head coach, Michael Malone. “There’s a different vibe in the gym. There’s a really good vibe this group,” Malone said. “The energy has been great, the work ethic has been great, and I think the guys feel something about this group where we have a chance to be special.” There is also footage of a Denver Nuggets scrimmage where the whole team looks great. They look more cohesive and in sync compared to last season.

One can glean some important observations from this footage. Perhaps most important is that Jamal Murray looks healthy and seems to have his confidence back. Porter also looks springy and is still capable of keeping the defense honest with his triple threat. The bench unit also beat the starters on day four of training camp showcasing that the depth should be much improved this season. All in all, the team culture seems to be amazing and that is a trait that championship teams usually share.