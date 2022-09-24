Grizzlies add Justin Bean, Jacob Gilyard to training camp roster

The Memphis Grizzlies have added forward Justin Bean and guard Jacob Gilyard to their training camp roster. Entering late September, the team has 16 players signed to guaranteed contracts.

Both Bean and Gilyard have been signed to Exhibit 10 contracts. Forwards Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vincent Williams Jr. occupy the Grizzlies’ two-way spots.

Multiple NBA betting sites are giving the Grizzlies top-10 odds of winning the championship in 2023. Find out which sportsbooks have released the highest odds for Memphis.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Justin Bean and Jacob Gilyard to finalize their 2022 training camp roster. pic.twitter.com/YeIVyziNIE — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) September 23, 2022

Bean went undrafted out of Utah State. Through four seasons and 126 games played in the NCAA, the wing averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

In 29 starts of his junior 2020-21 season, the 6’7″ forward averaged 11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he shot 51.8% from the floor and 23.8% from downtown.

At the end of his junior year, he was selected to the All-MWC Second Team.

Grizzlies sign forward Justin Bean and guard Jacob Gilyard to Exhibit 10 contracts

During his senior 2021-22 season, Bean averaged career highs of 17.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. In addition to averaging 9.9 rebounds per contest, the wing shot 53.4% from the field and an impressive 46.5% from 3-point range.

He also received his second All-MWC Second-Team selection. Bean and Gilyard will likely have the opportunity to play with the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, next season.

Last season, Bean finished sixth in points in the MWC (592), first in total rebounds (338), second in steals (53), fourth in made field goals (227), and third in player efficiency rating (26.1).

Meanwhile, Jacob Gilyard played five seasons and 154 games with Richmond. He’s the all-time NCAA Division I career steals leader (466). Through five seasons, the 5’9″ guard averaged 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3 steals per contest.

In 31 starts of his sophomore 2018-19 season, Gilyard averaged a career-high 16.2 points per game. Not to mention, he shot 47.2% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc. He was then selected to the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team and Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team.

After the 2020-21 season — what would have been his senior year — he decided to return to Richmond for the 2021-22 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA allowed athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Therefore, Gilyard went back to Richmond for a fifth year. In the 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.9 steals per game in 37 starts.

He went on to win the Senior CLASS Award and the Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP. To add to his accomplishments, the young star received his fourth Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team selection.

Gilyard led the NCAA in steals in the 2020-21 season (82) and 2021-22 season (108). He also led his conference in steals during his sophomore and junior seasons.

An Exhibit 10 deal can be converted into a two-way contract. However, the Grizzlies’ roster is full. Bean and Gilyard might have the chance to play for the Hustle in the 2022-23 season.