Hawks re-sign guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract

James Foglio
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 3 mins ago on • 3 min read
Atlanta Hawks re-sign guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract
The Atlanta Hawks have re-signed guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract, per sources. Forrest, 25, went undrafted out of Florida State University in 2020. The 6-foot-4 guard inked a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz in November 2020.

In 30 games off the bench of his rookie 2020-21 NBA season, Forrest averaged 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 10.1 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 45.1% from the field, 19.2% outside the arc, and a perfect 100% at the foul line.

Forrest signed a second two-way contract with Utah in August 2021. He made six starts in 60 appearances with the Jazz in the 2021-22 season. The Florida native averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 49% from the floor and 18.5% from downtown.

Utah went 4-2 with Forrest in their starting lineup. In Utah’s 108-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2, 2022, the guard scored a career-high 18 points and recorded a career-high-tying eight assists in 39 minutes played. He finished 6-of-7 (85.7%) shooting from the field.

Atlanta Hawks re-sign guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract; Forrest is set to join guard Seth Lundy and forward Miles Norris at the two-way spot

Last August, Trent Forrest signed his first two-way contract with the Hawks. The Florida product made three starts in 23 games played with Atlanta, averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 boards, 1.7 assists, and 12 minutes per game.

In Atlanta’s 120-116 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 9, 2022, the guard logged a season-high 11 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the floor.


With the College Park Skyhawks — Atlanta’s G League affiliate — Forrest averaged 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.3 steals, and 31.4 minutes per game last season, while shooting 60.5% from the field and 80% at the line.

Now, Forrest is set to join guard Seth Lundy and forward Miles Norris as the Atlanta Hawks’ two-way signees. Under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

A two-way contract can still be converted into a standard deal.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor.

Trending Now