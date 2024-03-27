Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will enter the next step in his injury rehabilitation from finger surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. However, there is still no timetable set for his return.

Young had a one-month follow-up examination to his Feb. 27 operation to repair a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger. The three-time All-Star guard is “making progress in his recovery.”

He is scheduled to begin small finger motion exercises this week.

Prior to his injury, Young was averaging 26.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, along with career highs of 10.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 36.5 minutes per game. He was also shooting 42.6% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range.

In Atlanta’s 137-135 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 30, the guard recorded a season-high 45 points, four rebounds, 14 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes of action.

Young suffered his finger injury in a Feb. 23 loss to Toronto. The Hawks are 8-7 since then.

Despite also losing Saddiq Bey (knee), AJ Griffin (ankle), and Kobe Bufkin (toe), coach Quin Snyder has managed to keep Atlanta’s playoff hopes alive.

Their most impressive win this season without Young was just played.

On Monday night, the Hawks overcame a franchise-record 30-point deficit to win 120-118 against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. It was Atlanta’s first victory over Boston since Jan. 28, 2022.

According to Elias Sports, entering the matchup, the largest deficit the Hawks overcame in a win since 1997-98, regardless of opponent, was 27 points vs. Boston on Jan. 25, 2013.

Atlanta is the first team since 2002-03 to overcome a 30-point deficit against the team with the NBA’s best record. DeAndre Hunter scored a team-high 24 points, including a dagger 3-pointer to win the game.

The Hawks (32-39) rank sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with just 11 games left of the regular season. They currently hold the final play-in spot with about three weeks to go.