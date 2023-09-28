The Atlanta Hawks have waived forward Chris Silva, per sources. Silva, 27, went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019. The 6-foot-8 wing signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, his training camp deal with Miami was converted into a two-way contract. In 44 games off the bench of his rookie season, Silva averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

On Oct. 23, 2019, the forward’s NBA debut, Silva recorded eight points, six rebounds, and three blocks in the Heat’s 120-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. His two-way deal was converted into a standard contract on Jan. 15, 2020.

Hawks just now waived Chris Silva. https://t.co/Mlgymicps4 — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) September 27, 2023



In 11 games played with Miami in the 2020-21 season, the forward averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 69.2% from the field.

On Jan. 14, 2021, in the Heat’s 125-108 road loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, Silva scored a career-high 13 points in 21 minutes of action. He finished 4-for-6 (66.7%) shooting from the floor.

Furthermore, the Heat traded Silva and Maurice Harkless to the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica in March. He appeared in just four games with Sacramento. The forward was then waived by the Kings a month later.

Atlanta Hawks waive forward Chris Silva; the South Carolina product will likely rejoin the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate

Chris Silva signed a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sept. 20, 2021. However, he was waived by the team on Oct. 15. The South Carolina product returned to the Wolves on a 10-day contract, but he only made one appearance.

On Oct. 26, he signed with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s NBA G League affiliate. In 12 games played with Iowa, Silva averaged 15.1 points, 9.8 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Also, he averaged 57.8% shooting from the field.

In Iowa’s 105-103 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Dec. 10, Silva ended his performance with a career-high 32 points. He amassed 18 rebounds as well.



Additionally, in the 2021-22 G League Showcase Cup, he ranked eighth in total rebounds (117), 15th for made free throws (27) and 17th for made 2-point field goals (66).

Over the next five weeks from December 2021 to January 2022, Silva signed four 10-day contracts with the Heat.

Moreover, in nine games off the bench with Miami in the 2021-22 season, the forward averaged 2.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 53.3% from the floor.

In August 2022, the forward signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks. Although he was waived prior to the 2022-23 season, Silva joined the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate.

Of course, in 21 games played with College Park last season, Silva averaged 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 25.6 minutes per game. In the Showcase Cup, he led all other players in block percentage (5.4%).

