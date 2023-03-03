It’s yet again been another forgettable season for the Houston Rockets. They own the league’s worst record at 13-49 which puts them at 15th in the Western Conference. Houston has the second-youngest team this season with an average age of (23.58) and they’ve gone through some growing pains. Fourth-year pro Kevin Porter Jr. has made his return back to the starting lineup, but told the media that he expects to play through some pain for the remainder of the this season.

Before returning on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, Porter Jr. had missed 20 straight game with a toe injury. Toe injuries may not seem as serious as others, but they can be really tricky to bounce back from as we saw the same issue with Brandon Ingram for the Pelicans earlier this season.

KPJ also said the next 20 games are important for the Rockets momentum going into next season. Their next game is tomorrow night vs the San Antonio Spurs on the road.

.@Kevinporterjr returns tonight after missing 20 games with a toe injury. pic.twitter.com/rRP9qnudhO — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 2, 2023

Kevin Porter Jr. set to play through pain for the rest of the 2022-23 season

In 41 games played and started for the Rockets this season, Porter Jr. is averaging a career-high (19.0) points, (5.4) rebounds, and (1.3) steals along with (5.5) assists per game. The Rockets were 3-17 in the 20 straight games he missed compared to the 10-31 record they had in the games he did play.

The 22 year old wants to play the final 20 regular season games for Houston this season. He thinks that having a strong final stretch could build momentum for the team next season. Porter Jr. technically still needs some time to rest his toe, but he is going to play through the pain.

He had this to say to the media after the Rockets loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday night about how his toe is going to effect him for the rest of the season.

“There’s definitely going to be some tolerable pain going on. I want to play. This is the best I can get it. Can’t get it 100 percent, so I will play.” – Kevin Porter Jr.

Houston will not be in the playoffs this season, but Porter Jr. is going to give his best effort in the Rockets’ final 20 games this year. In his first game back on Wednesday after missing 20 straight he had 11/5/2.