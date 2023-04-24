The Miami Heat have a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 at home tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Head coach Erik Spoelstra used all 13 players he had available in Game 3 on Saturday to get Miami the 121-99 win. Giannis Antetokounmpo is back after missing the last two games in a row with lower back contusions. To make matters worse for the Heat, Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable tonight with a lower-body injury.

Butler landed on his lower back in the second half of Game 3 and did not return after he left. The Heat said that he could have returned if they needed him to, but the rest of the team did their job. He is the latest Miami player to hit the injury report and the Heat need his production tonight.

Jimmy Butler is questionable to play in Game 4 tonight vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat cannot win this series vs the Milwaukee Bucks if they don’t have a healthy Jimmy Butler. He is averaging (30.0) points, (4.3) rebounds, (6.0) assists, and (2.3) steals through the first four games of the 2023 postseason. Head coach Erik Spoelstra does not have anyone that can come off the bench and give the Heat that kind of production.

Butler’s (30.0) points per game in the first four games have come at an incredibly high-scoring clip. He is shooting (.603) from the field and (.667) from deep in the playoffs so far. The fact that the Heat said Butler could have returned in Game 3 is a positive sign. He may not be 100 percent tonight, but you know Butler will give all he has for a win.

It’s going to be tough for the Heat to walk away with a win tonight vs the Bucks. Giannis has had just under a week to be able to rest and be fully ready for Game 4 tonight. On the flip side, Miami needs Jimmy Butler’s postseason heroics to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.