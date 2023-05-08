The Miami Heat steamrolled the New York Knicks on Saturday night in Game 3 with a 105-86 blowout win. Head coach Eric Spoelstra had the luxury of not having to play any of his starters for more than 36 minutes. Miami controlled a double-digit lead for a large portion of the game. With a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 tonight, superstar Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable tonight vs the Knicks.

After missing Game 2 due to an ankle injury, Jimmy Butler was questionable to play in Game 3. He toughed the injury and ended up playing 36 minutes. Butler finished with 28/4/3 along with 2 blocks. The six-time all-star got some work done on his ankle late in the game during the blowout win.

Miami has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead tonight with a win. Butler is listed as questionable again but is expected to play.

Heat listing Butler (ankle) and Martin (back) as questionable for Monday, with the expectation both will play, as they did Saturday with the same listing. Herro and Oladipo still out. Haslem (illness) and Highsmith (knee) probable. Zeller (nasal fracture) available. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 7, 2023

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable but is expected to play tonight vs the New York Knicks in Game 4

Despite missing Game 2, Butler has far and away been Miami’s best player in the postseason. Through seven games played in the 2023 playoffs, Butler is averaging (34.4) points per game and has yet to score less than 25 points. In their opening round vs the Milwaukee Bucks, Jimmy scored 35+ points three times. He also had 42 and 56-point performances.

Butler appearing on the injury report should not be a concern for Miami Heat fans. He was questionable for Game 3 and ended up playing. Reports from league sources say that the same is to be expected tonight. In the regular season, Jimmy Butler is an all-star caliber player and was solid for Miami.

During the postseason, he takes his game to a new level and looks like an MVP candidate. The Miami Heat are a better team when Jimmy Butler is playing at his best. He doesn’t fear the big moments in the playoffs and no shot is too big for himself. The Heat will be looking for a strong performance in Game 4 from Butler.