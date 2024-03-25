Is Victor Wembanyama (ankle) playing tonight against Suns?

San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s home game against the Phoenix Suns because of a sprained left ankle.

This will be his ninth game missed overall. No timetable was given for Wembanyama’s return. The 7-foot-4 big man was ruled out after participating in San Antonio’s morning shootaround to test his ankle.

Wembanyama sustained the injury during Saturday’s 131-106 loss to Phoenix. He was sidelined for the fourth quarter with the Suns leading by as many as 32 points.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Wembanyama is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren.

The French phenom had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a blocked shot in 21 minutes against Phoenix. Plus, he shot 5-of-7 (71.4%) from the field and made a pair of free throws.

Through 63 games (all starts), San Antonio’s No. 1 pick in last year’s draft is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 29 minutes per game.

Wemby also leads the league with 217 blocks.

In San Antonio’s 113-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 19, Wembanyama recorded his 20th career game with at least five blocks in each, the most by an NBA player before turning 21 years old.

Shaquille O’Neal ranks second on the all-time list with 19 games, followed by Anthony Davis (14), Josh Smith (13), and Kevin Garnett (10).

Furthermore, in San Antonio’s 122-99 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 12, Wemby notched 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a career-high 10 blocks in 28 minutes played.

He became the fifth NBA player since 1990 to register a triple-double with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a single game.



It was also the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks for the Atlanta Hawks against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021.

Despite Wembanyama’s incredible rookie season, the Spurs are currently on pace to finish with the worst record in franchise history. The Spurs (15-56) must win six of their last 11 games to finish better than 20-62, the franchise’s worst record set in 1997.

San Antonio is winless in its last eight meetings at home versus Phoenix. The club enters this matchup on a three-game skid as well. The Spurs have lost eight of their last 10 games.

NBA sportsbooks show the Spurs as heavy 12.5-point underdogs against Phoenix. They struggled to compete even with Victor Wembanyama.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Suns hold a 78.1% chance of defeating San Antonio. This game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA League Pass at 8 p.m. ET.