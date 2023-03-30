Home » news » Jalen Williams Is The Third Rookie In Thunder Franchise History To Have Three Game With 25 Points 5 Rebounds And 5 Assists

Main Page

Jalen Williams is the third rookie in Thunder franchise history to have three game with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists

Updated 2 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Rookie SG Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder are fighting for their playoff hopes in the final handful of games this season. With a win last night, they stayed at 10th in the West and hold the final spot in the play-in tournament. Williams was the hero last night for OKC as his tip-in won them the game 107-106 and also made some history in the process. He’s the third rookie in franchise history to have three games with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. 

The other two rookies to do that for the Thunder were Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He’s been one of the most surprising rookies in the 2022 draft class and has been impressive in his first season with the Thunder. As a team, they are fighting for their playoff hopes and sit at one game under.500 after the game-winner by Williams vs the Pistons last night.

NBA betting sites have the Thunder at (+50000) to win the Finals this season.

Jalen Williams’ tip-in won the game for the Thunder last night, 107-106

The Thunder were down by one point in the final seconds of last night’s game vs the Detroit Pistons. Lu Dort won a jump ball and then Josh Giddey attempted a close shot near the basket and missed. Rookie SG Jalen William was in the perfect position for the tip-in and was able to win the game for OKC.

Willaims finished the game with 27/8/6 and went 11-19 from the field. He played 38 minutes and stepped up with Shai Gilegeous-Alexander out for the second-straight game with an ankle injury. His 27-point performance last night is coming off an impressive 31 points in a loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.

He’s played in 71 games for the Thunder this season and has started 58 games. Williams is averaging (14.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. The Thunder have five regular season games left to lock up a spot in the play-in tournament.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now