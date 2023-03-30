Rookie SG Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder are fighting for their playoff hopes in the final handful of games this season. With a win last night, they stayed at 10th in the West and hold the final spot in the play-in tournament. Williams was the hero last night for OKC as his tip-in won them the game 107-106 and also made some history in the process. He’s the third rookie in franchise history to have three games with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

The other two rookies to do that for the Thunder were Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant. He’s been one of the most surprising rookies in the 2022 draft class and has been impressive in his first season with the Thunder. As a team, they are fighting for their playoff hopes and sit at one game under.500 after the game-winner by Williams vs the Pistons last night.

Only 3 rookies in Thunder history have 3 games with 25+ PTS, 5+ AST, and 5+ REB: Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook

Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/U9HqdmXPEu — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2023

Jalen Williams’ tip-in won the game for the Thunder last night, 107-106

The Thunder were down by one point in the final seconds of last night’s game vs the Detroit Pistons. Lu Dort won a jump ball and then Josh Giddey attempted a close shot near the basket and missed. Rookie SG Jalen William was in the perfect position for the tip-in and was able to win the game for OKC.

Willaims finished the game with 27/8/6 and went 11-19 from the field. He played 38 minutes and stepped up with Shai Gilegeous-Alexander out for the second-straight game with an ankle injury. His 27-point performance last night is coming off an impressive 31 points in a loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.

JALEN WILLIAMS GAME WINNER. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8AopCMgFnf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 30, 2023

He’s played in 71 games for the Thunder this season and has started 58 games. Williams is averaging (14.1) points, (4.5) rebounds, (3.3) assists, and (1.4) steals per game. The Thunder have five regular season games left to lock up a spot in the play-in tournament.