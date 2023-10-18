Jazz waive Romeo Langford, Michael Devoe, and Keshawn Justice

The Utah Jazz have waived guards Romeo Langford and Michael Devoe and forward Keshawn Justice. Langford inked an Exhibit 10 contract with Utah in August. In June, the San Antonio Spurs declined Langford’s qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

San Antonio also renounced the free agent rights to Langford. The 6-foot-4 guard would have earned $16.9 million with the Spurs in the 2023-24 season. Langford, 23, was selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Indiana University-Bloomington.

Langford spent almost three full seasons (2019-22) with the Celtics. In February 2022, Boston traded him, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 first-round draft pick to San Antonio for Derrick White.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Utah Jazz hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Spurs.

We have waived guard Michael Devoe, forward Keshawn Justice, and guard/forward Romeo Langford. Read more: https://t.co/ttRnah08jp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 17, 2023



The 2028 first-round pick is a right to swap. During the second half of the 2021-22 season, Romeo Langford appeared in just four games off the bench with San Antonio.

Last season, the guard made 21 starts in 43 games played with the Spurs. The Indiana product averaged career highs of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 19.6 minutes per game. Also, Langford shot 46.7% from the floor and 69.6% at the foul line.

In San Antonio’s 122-115 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 29, 2022, he recorded a career-high 23 points, three boards, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes as a starter. Plus, he finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the field and drained a 3-pointer.

Utah Jazz waive guards Romeo Langford, Michael Devoe and forward Keshawn Justice after signing training camp deals

Meanwhile, Michael Devoe, 23, went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022. In the 2022-23 season, the 6-foot-4 guard played for the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 29 games and made 12 starts, averaging 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 20.9 minutes per game.

Across four years (2018-22) at Georgia Tech, Devoe made 106 starts in 117 career games. The Florida native averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.1 minutes per game. Following the 2021-22 season, he was named to the All-ACC Third Team. Additionally, Keshawn Justice, 23, played five seasons collegiately (2018-23) at Santa Clara. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in a school-record 144 games and made 105 starts, with averages of 11.3 points, 4.4 boards, 2.5 assists, and 31.1 minutes per game. Justice left Santa Clara ranking third in all-time 3-pointers (305). The Wisconsin native finished his college career as a two-time All-WCC Second-Team honoree (2021-22, 2022-23). MICHAEL DEVOE 😳 Throws a behind-the-back LASER assist to Ibou Badji.#NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/wS6aRRGwEi — NBA (@NBA) July 17, 2023

During his senior 2022-23 season, the forward made 33 starts, averaging career highs of 13.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 34.9 minutes per game. Justice ranks 13th on Santa Clara’s all-time scoring list, with 1,620 points as well. In fact, he led the WCC in 3-pointers (96) last season.

Furthermore, an Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract. This type of deal can be converted into a two-way contract, but only if it occurs before the start of the regular season.

Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit.

Since Langford, Devoe, and Justice’s contracts likely included Exhibit-10 language, they could each earn between $5,000 to $75,000 if the players spend at least 60 days with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G League affiliate.

NBA Betting Content You May Like