Kentucky vs Kansas College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

This Saturday, January 29th, college basketball gave us a treat to watch in Kentucky vs Kansas. In a top 15 battle, Kentucky will attempt to go into Allen Fieldhouse and beat the breaks off Kansas in a Big 12/SEC challenge game. Kansas is the clear favorite coming into this game, as they are the home team and are ranked high in the poll. This game could probably go either way, but the injury of Freshman Tyty Washington hurts Kentucky’s chances a bit more. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Kentucky vs Kansas prediction for the game today.

Kentucky vs Kansas Game Info

No. 12 Kentucky (16-4, 6-2 SEC) vs No. 5 Kansas (17-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 6 PM ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse – Lawrence, KS

Coverage: ESPN

Kentucky vs Kansas Betting Picks and Odds

All Kentucky vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: KY: (+175) | KU (-210)

Point Spread: KY: +5 (-110) | KU: -5 (110)

Total: 152 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kentucky vs Kansas Betting Basketball Preview

The Kentucky Wildcats, starving for a quality win to boost their quad 1 record, come into Saturday’s game against Kansas after a win at home against Mississippi State. In fact, in the month of January, the Wildcats hold a 5-2 record, with losses to LSU at the Maravich Center and the now top-ranked Auburn Tigers at the Auburn Arena. Tyty Washington most likely will play Saturday, though, as teammate Oscar Tshiebwe said, “I’m pretty sure TyTy will be with us in Kansas.” That is a huge boost for Kentucky that looks lost without an elite guard on the floor. Kentucky will have an almost fully healthy lineup if Toppin can give it a go Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury, although he did return vs Auburn with 1:12 in overtime.

The Kansas Jayhawks, on the other hand, come into this game against Kentucky riding a 5-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against Texas Tech on January 8th at United Sprint Arena. Led by guard Ochai Agbaji, Kansas will have to let him go to work and limit Oscar on the glass to have a reasonable shot in this one, which they do. Kansas is just looking to boost their resume for selection Sunday, as they look to push for that 1 seed. They’ve won crucial games against Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, St Johns, MSU, and Iona, but lost a bad one at home against Dayton. This is going to be one hell of a slugfest and I won’t be surprised if Kansas wins or if Kentucky wins based on their history and their talents on the rosters.

Kentucky vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Trends

Kentucky is 2-5 ats in their last 7 games

The Over has hit in the last 4 of 6 of Kentucky’s games

Kentucky is 6-2 ats in their last 8 meetings against Kansas

Kentucky is 5-1 ats in their last 6 games against Big 12 opponents

Kentucky vs Kansas College Basketball Betting Picks

Our college basketball betting Kentucky vs Kansas Prediction tonight will be Kentucky +5 (-110) at BetOnline. For what it’s worth ESPN Matchup Prediction gives Kansas a 59.5% chance to win.

All College Basketball lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.