Kevin Durant hinted during an exclusive one-on-one interview with Bleacher Report on Thursday that the Phoenix Suns have what it takes to win an NBA championship.

“I just love this game,” said the 14-time All-Star forward. “I love the challenges, the obstacles that come with it. And I enjoy the process. … I just enjoy getting up every day to do this s—t.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Suns hold sixth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns: "I believe in this team, and we believe in one another. Yes, playing with Brad and Book is new, but as far as the game itself, I have seen everything in this league. I like our chemistry. Not just the three of us, but our whole team." — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) March 7, 2024



The Suns are 36-26 and rank sixth in the Western Conference standings, one slot above the play-in field. Phoenix is 20-13 at home, 16-13 away, and 22-19 in conference play.

Despite Devin Booker sitting out Thursday night due to a right ankle sprain, the Suns managed to upset the reigning NBA champion Nuggets at Ball Arena, winning 117-107 in overtime.

Two-time MVP Kevin Durant wants to see the Phoenix Suns continue to improve as a cohesive unit

“I believe in this team, and we believe in one another. Yes, playing with Brad [Beal] and Book is new, but as far as the game itself, I have seen everything in this league,” Durant added. “Everything has been thrown at me. I just want to see us continue to grow as a unit. I like our chemistry. Not just the three of us, but our whole team.