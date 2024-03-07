Main Page
Kevin Durant on Suns winning NBA championship: ‘I believe in this team’
Kevin Durant hinted during an exclusive one-on-one interview with Bleacher Report on Thursday that the Phoenix Suns have what it takes to win an NBA championship.
“I just love this game,” said the 14-time All-Star forward. “I love the challenges, the obstacles that come with it. And I enjoy the process. … I just enjoy getting up every day to do this s—t.”
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Suns hold sixth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kevin Durant on the Phoenix Suns:
“I believe in this team, and we believe in one another. Yes, playing with Brad and Book is new, but as far as the game itself, I have seen everything in this league. I like our chemistry. Not just the three of us, but our whole team.”
The Suns are 36-26 and rank sixth in the Western Conference standings, one slot above the play-in field. Phoenix is 20-13 at home, 16-13 away, and 22-19 in conference play.
Despite Devin Booker sitting out Thursday night due to a right ankle sprain, the Suns managed to upset the reigning NBA champion Nuggets at Ball Arena, winning 117-107 in overtime.
Two-time MVP Kevin Durant wants to see the Phoenix Suns continue to improve as a cohesive unit
“I believe in this team, and we believe in one another. Yes, playing with Brad [Beal] and Book is new, but as far as the game itself, I have seen everything in this league,” Durant added.
“Everything has been thrown at me. I just want to see us continue to grow as a unit. I like our chemistry. Not just the three of us, but our whole team.
“I think we’re starting to build something and form an identity. And that takes time and reps. Our coaching staff is doing a great job. I’m not promising anything, but I like our chances against anybody.”
Durant scored 35 points, including eight in overtime, against Denver. He finished 14-of-34 (41.2%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-8 (37.5%) from 3-point range.
“You look at the totality of the season, obviously the end result is always important, playing in the playoffs, trying to win a championship, those are important,” Durant said after the win. “But you celebrate little moments.”
Phoenix hosts the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET.
